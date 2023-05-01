Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train

Rita Ora, known for wearing barely-there gowns, all-sheer everything, and just about every popular trend possible, just further proved that she has the range by arriving at the 2023 Met Gala in a Prabal Gurung gown that stole the show before it even started. As stars stepped out on the creamy carpet on Monday night, her sheer train dominated the arrivals, taking up nearly the entirety of the Met steps as she ascended the staircase with her husband, Taika Waititi.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ora's sheer black gown featured a corset bodice that had its boning on full display thanks to the airy, see-through fabric. The gown included two long panels (reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's covered-up Met Gala look) and she was dripping in jewelry. Not only were the A-lister's hands covered in rings, but even her manicure was embellished, and a coordinating lacy choker on her neck gave the whole ensemble a glam goth vibe that (while not really in keeping with the Karl Lagerfeld tribute of this year's event) was definitely in line with 2023's continued obsession with Wednesday Addams's fashion. For his part, Waititi also wore draped necklaces and a dramatic shiny suit.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ora's no stranger to the Met Gala. Back in 2016, when she was rumored to be the Becky referenced in Beyoncé's "Lemonade," she wore a "Not Becky" pin to the Met after-party. She also attended in 2017 and 2019, when she wore a plunging gold gown and had her hair bleached platinum blonde.