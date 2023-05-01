Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train

It basically covered every one of those storied Met steps.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 @ 06:22PM
Rita Ora
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rita Ora, known for wearing barely-there gowns, all-sheer everything, and just about every popular trend possible, just further proved that she has the range by arriving at the 2023 Met Gala in a Prabal Gurung gown that stole the show before it even started. As stars stepped out on the creamy carpet on Monday night, her sheer train dominated the arrivals, taking up nearly the entirety of the Met steps as she ascended the staircase with her husband, Taika Waititi.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ora's sheer black gown featured a corset bodice that had its boning on full display thanks to the airy, see-through fabric. The gown included two long panels (reminiscent of Kim Kardashian's covered-up Met Gala look) and she was dripping in jewelry. Not only were the A-lister's hands covered in rings, but even her manicure was embellished, and a coordinating lacy choker on her neck gave the whole ensemble a glam goth vibe that (while not really in keeping with the Karl Lagerfeld tribute of this year's event) was definitely in line with 2023's continued obsession with Wednesday Addams's fashion. For his part, Waititi also wore draped necklaces and a dramatic shiny suit.

Rita Ora

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ora's no stranger to the Met Gala. Back in 2016, when she was rumored to be the Becky referenced in Beyoncé's "Lemonade," she wore a "Not Becky" pin to the Met after-party. She also attended in 2017 and 2019, when she wore a plunging gold gown and had her hair bleached platinum blonde.

Related Articles
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Pre-Met Gala Look Included This Non-Boring Shoe Trend
Met Gala Best Beauty Looks
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Met Gala
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie’s Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Sparkly Halter Minidress with a Matching Dog Purse
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore a Deconstructed Strapless Sweater Dress With Towering Platform Boots Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Stepped Out Met Gala-Ready in Head-to-Toe Chanel
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Says No to the Stealth Wealth Trend in a Gold-Embellished Skirt Suit and So Many Diamonds
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen's Sheer Gown Featured a Crystal-Embellished Corset and the Highest Slit, Ever
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Wore a Tiny Bralette With a Completely See-Through Skirt on the Red Carpet
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie's All-White Honeymoon Outfit Included Slouchy Pants and a Trendy One-Shoulder Top
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in the Ultimate Y2K Party Girl Outfit
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Looks Unrecognizable With Long Black Hair in the First Look From Her New Movie
Rita ora Prince's Trust Gala
Rita Ora Looked Like an Old Hollywood Bride in a Plunging White Gown and Matching Opera Gloves
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi Says Playing Tinker Bell Was "Really Powerful"
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s LBD Is Giving Modern-Day Audrey Hepburn From ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’
Katy perry tiffany & co flagship store reopening
Katy Perry's Sheer, Ruffled Gown Proved That Meremaidcore Is Still Alive and Well
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh's Blunt Bob and Wispy Bangs Are Giving Michelle Pfeiffer From 'Scarface'