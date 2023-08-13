People With DD Chest Sizes Say Amazon’s Top-Selling Boob Tape “Works Like a Charm” Even After “Sweaty Dancing”

I’ll let you in on a not so little secret: Having larger boobs isn’t always all fun and games. As someone with 38DD boobs, there are certain fashion moments I’ve just never experienced. What’s it like to wear a button-down shirt? Is it fun to wear a triangle-shaped bikini top? Are wrap dresses really as wonderful as everyone says? These all remain mysteries to me. And forget about going braless; I don’t think I’ve stepped outside without a bra since I first put one on at nine years old. You’ll understand my undeniable intrigue, then, over discovering Risqué Boob Tape.

With the multitude of popular cutout and backless styles this summer, boob tape is certainly a wardrobe hack worth trying, no matter what size your boobs may be. Risqué's option has risen quickly to the top of my list, since it’s not only an Amazon best-seller in the chest braces category, but it also has a whopping 11,000 five-star ratings.

The tape is made out of a stretchy cotton blend that’s waterproof, sweatproof and breathable, so you can dance all night without worrying that it will slip off. It comes in six different shades, including beige, cocoa and black. It’s versatile, too — the brand recommends using it not just as boob tape, but on heels to prevent rubbing from uncomfortable shoes. It even comes with a set of nipple covers for extra coverage. Even better, it’s 49 percent off on Amazon right now, ringing up at only $18.

Speaking of those 11,000 ratings, shoppers rave about how secure the tape makes them feel, even for bigger boobs. In fact, one 44DDD shopper said it lasted for 10 hours. “When I tell you I was secure, I was secure,” they said. Other shoppers with larger boobs concur. One said it stayed in place with natural DD boobs “even after a night of sweaty dancing at a rave.” Another said it “worked like a charm,” even while they were “sweating profusely and dancing for hours” at Coachella. “I’m really impressed,” said someone else. “With 34DD it takes a lot to hold my girls up and this has really done the job.”

Overall, the consensus is that this boob tape does an incredible job of lifting, securing and otherwise keeping the girls in place. “The way this tape lifted and enhanced my breast made me feel confident in my own skin,” one shopper wrote. Others also note that it’s “easy to put on” and “barely feels like you’re wearing anything.” And then there’s this pretty eloquent summation from one shopper: “How did I live without this all of these years?” they wrote. “Keeps the boobs in place securely ALL day.”

There is a bit of a learning curve with boob tape, both in the application and the removal. The brand recommends applying lotion pre-removal; other shoppers point to solutions like coconut oil, rubbing alcohol or Vaseline. “It will only take your skin off if you don’t remove it correctly,” one advised.

I never knew I’d want to go bra-free and get super sweaty this summer until I happened upon this Risqué boob tape, but now that seems like an absolute must. Feeling curious? Pick up a set for yourself for $18 at Amazon.