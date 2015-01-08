What a Gamble! See the Riskiest Golden Globes Looks to Walk the Red Carpet

Not only do the Golden Globes celebrate the best in film and TV, but it's a night where fashion's finest prevails. Among the beloved line-up of gowns from Golden Globes past we heart, there's a select number of notable risk-taking stunners that are worth mentioning.

With the 2015 Golden Globes set to air tomorrow night (on NBC at 8 p.m. ET), we dug through the archives to unearth the unforgettables. At last year's, Emma Watson literally turned heads in a daring siren-red open-back Dior design that revealed black cropped trousers and blue suede Roger Vivier pumps. In 2003, Sarah Jessica Parker skipped the gown altogether in favor for a noir Jurgen Simonsen corset and matching trousers from Dior Homme by Hedi Slimane. And in 1990, then-newcomer Julia Roberts stunned all when she opted for an oversize Giorgio Armani men's suit.

From 1990 to now, take a look at the riskiest Golden Globes fashions that we'll always remember.

PHOTOS: The Riskiest Golden Globes Gowns