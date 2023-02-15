I’ve Spent So Much Money on Luxury Face Powders, but This $4 Option Blurs and Mattifies My Skin Like No Other

It's the only one that tames my excessively oily skin.

By Noha Abuhadra
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Iâve spent so much money on luxury face powders but this $4 one works the best
Photo:

Amazon

It can sometimes feel like your skin is conspiring against you, and mine definitely wakes up every day and chooses chaos in the form of excessive oil production. It’s been an uphill battle that has made for a  quite torrid relationship with face powders

I’m convinced I have tried them all at this point, and even more convinced that my oiliness simply refuses to be tamed by any of them in protest. It’s pretty jarring to think about just how much money I’ve spent on face powders, and even more to know that the one that eventually won me over is only $4. 

Rimmel is a staple drugstore brand, and the Stay Matte Powder has been around for well over a decade, amassing over 27,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.. My teenage self actually relied on it thanks  to the affordable price point, but I eventually stopped using it — not because there was anything wrong — but because I was makeup-obsessed and wanted to try as many powders as possible. So I figured, instead of dropping $30 on that powder I’ve been eyeing at Sephora, why not give it another try? A few months later, I’ve already hit pan. 

Rimmel Stay Matte Long Lasting Pressed Powder

Amazon

Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); amazon.com

The Stay Matte Powder doesn’t make any bold, outrageous claims. Its only promise is to keep you matte. Not only does this powder keep oiliness at bay, but it also sets my makeup and does so while feeling completely weightless on my skin. So many mattifying powders I’ve tried look cakey the second I press them onto my skin, but this simply sets my foundation and removes shine without adding another visible layer. Its lightweight feel also makes this great for touching up — it never shifts or separates my makeup. It feels like a blotting sheet in powder form only with longerlasting effects. 

This powder has fought its hardest to keep my oiliness in check, and it’s honestly fared pretty well. Now, don’t get me wrong — my skin is pretty extreme, so I will admit I do still get a little shiny, but that doesn’t happen for at least six hours as opposed to my face previously greasing up before I even step out of the house. 

While the Stay Matte Powder doesn’t claim to, it blurs out my skin for an airbrushed finish, minimizing the appearance of my pores. It’s safe to say, I already have a backup secured — and at this price point, you should, too. 

Shop the Rimmel Stay Matte Powder at Amazon for $4. There are plenty of luxury beauty products to lust after, but your face powder doesn’t have to be one of them.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Tower28
Shoppers “Don’t Need Concealer” Thanks to This Skin Tint That Gives Me With a Lit-From-Within Glow
Dr. Brandt Lip Plumper
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Lip Plumper on the Market, and This Option Mimics the Results of a Lip Injection
Mgemi Clog Launch
The Comfy Italian Clog That Always Sells Out Just Got a Makeover — and It’s on Sale for InStyle Readers
Related Articles
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them? - how to apply primer on face
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them?
Jennifer Lopez
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
e.l.f. Halo Glow Amazon
I Use This Best-Selling $14 Skin Tint Every Day for a Dewy, Glowing Complexion
Paris Hiltonâs Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This 90s Shoe Trend
Paris Hilton’s Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This ‘90s Shoe Trend
Tower28
Shoppers “Don’t Need Concealer” Thanks to This Skin Tint That Gives Me With a Lit-From-Within Glow
Hailey Bieber Showed Off a Lip Gloss That Plumps Your Pout âFor Hours,â According to Shoppers
Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl Makeup Included a Gloss That Shoppers Call “Instant Lip Filler”
Essynaturals Hair Growth Oil Sale
The Biotin-Infused Oil That Makes Amazon Shoppers’ Hair Grow “Longer and Thicker” Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
Hailey Bieber Image Skincare Gloss
Hailey Bieber Uses This Plumping Lip Balm in Her “Lazy” Makeup Routine, and It’s on Rare Sale Now
the hair brush jennifer aniston uses is on sale for just $11 for presidents day
The Hair Brush Jennifer Aniston Used to Style Her Own Hair Is on Sale for Just $11
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
One Detail on These Now-$21 Leviâs Jeans Makes Them the âMost Comfortableâ Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
One Detail on These Now-$21 Levi’s Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable” Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
My Curls Look the Best They Ever Have in Their 28 Years Thanks to Great Advice from Kelly Rownlands Hair Stylist
My Curls Look the Best They Have in 28 Years Thanks to This Advice From Alicia Keys’ Hairstylist
Rihanna Relied on This Exact Blurring Compact for Her Superbowl Beauty
This Is the Exact Compact Rihanna Used During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show, and It Works Wonders for Oily Skin
Kate Middleton wearing Veja sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore a Pair of $150 Sneakers From Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brand
Rihanna wearing red lipstick at the Super Bowl
Rihanna's Monochromatic Super Bowl Beauty Included Bold Red Lips and a Soft Matte Glow
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece