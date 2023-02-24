Riley Keough Paired Her Plunging and Backless LBD With Matching Opera Gloves

Riley Keough returned to the spotlight by making her first red carpet appearance since the sudden passing of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

On Thursday, the actress stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming mini-series, Daisy Jones & The Six, alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. Rocking an all-black ensemble from Schiaparelli’s SS23 Couture line, she bared it all in a structured black top with a plunging V-neckline that cinched at the waist, creating a mini peplum silhouette. She styled the deep neckline with a black sequined skirt that fell just above her ankles complete with a pair of classic black high heels. For the 1970s glam-themed event, she accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and two tiers of pear-shaped emerald earrings encased in a chunky gold bezel.

Beauty-wise, Keough styled her red hair in slight waves that framed her face and accented her radiant complexion with a rosy bush and pink lipstick.

Smith-Petersen coordinated with his wife, donning a black suit, white button-down, and black leather footwear.

Keough stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series as Daisy Jones, a singer in a fictional rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The series is adapted from Taylor Reid Jenkins' best-selling rock 'n' roll novel.

John Sciulli/WireImage

In an interview with PEOPLE in December, Keough opened up about how her character reminded her of her mom. "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Lisa Marie a "very strong, smart woman."

She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Daisy Jones & The Six streams on March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

