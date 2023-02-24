Riley Keough Paired Her Plunging and Backless LBD With Matching Opera Gloves

Coupled with a sequined skirt? It's so good.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 09:41AM
Riley Keough Premiere

Riley Keough returned to the spotlight by making her first red carpet appearance since the sudden passing of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

On Thursday, the actress stepped out for the premiere of her upcoming mini-series, Daisy Jones & The Six, alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. Rocking an all-black ensemble from Schiaparelli’s SS23 Couture line, she bared it all in a structured black top with a plunging V-neckline that cinched at the waist, creating a mini peplum silhouette. She styled the deep neckline with a black sequined skirt that fell just above her ankles complete with a pair of classic black high heels. For the 1970s glam-themed event, she accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and two tiers of pear-shaped emerald earrings encased in a chunky gold bezel.

Beauty-wise, Keough styled her red hair in slight waves that framed her face and accented her radiant complexion with a rosy bush and pink lipstick. 

Smith-Petersen coordinated with his wife, donning a black suit, white button-down, and black leather footwear. 

Keough stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series as Daisy Jones, a singer in a fictional rock band loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The series is adapted from Taylor Reid Jenkins' best-selling rock 'n' roll novel.

Riley Keough & Lisa Marie Presley

John Sciulli/WireImage

In an interview with PEOPLE in December, Keough opened up about how her character reminded her of her mom. "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Lisa Marie a "very strong, smart woman."

She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Daisy Jones & The Six streams on March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar sheer bra ig
Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Sheer Bra Has Us Gasping for Air
Jennifer Garner Party Down premiere
Jennifer Garner Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit With Cap Sleeves
Halle Bailey Said She âExpectedâ the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in âThe Little Mermaid
Halle Bailey Said She "Expected" the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid'
Brookyln & Nicola Peltz-Beckham
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham’s Latest Tattoo Is a Tribute to His Wife
Gisele Vogue Italia cover
Gisele Bündchen Looks Unrecognizable With a Red Buzzcut and Matching Pencil-Thin Eyebrows
Hunter Schafer Prada
Hunter Schafer's Prim Yellow Outfit Included Mary Janes
Jennifer Coolidge We Have A Ghost
Jennifer Coolidge Paired Her Sequined Jade Dress With Sheer Gloves
Pedro Pascal Mandalorian London
Pedro Pascal Paired Big Red Pants With a Crochet Sweater
Sarah Michelle Gellar Haircut
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cut Her Hair Into a Blunt, Chin-Grazing Bob
emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Says "Romantic Love Is a Myth"
Suki Waterhouse Instagram
Suki Waterhouse Is the Latest Celebrity to Pair Pants and a Dress
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom Shared Sweet Snap With Katy Perry in Matching Tiffany & Co. Bracelets
Katie Holmes Leather Mango Skirt
Katie Holmes Pulled Off the Wet Hair Trend in a Leather Midiskirt
Chelsea Handler Critics Choice 2023
Of Course, People Are Mad at Chelsea Handler's "A Day in the Life of a Childless Woman" Skit
Sydney Sweeney Berlin
Sydney Sweeney’s Sexy Take On The LBD Included Sequins and Peekaboo Sheer Panels
Kate Middleton Nursing Home
Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat With Muted Navy Blue Separates