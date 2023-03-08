Riley Keough Channeled Her Grandfather Elvis With This 'Daisy Jones' Easter Egg

Now that the world is about to be elbows deep in Daisy Jones fever (thanks to Sam Claflin and co.), eagle-eyed fans spotted a tiny little Easter egg in the show's second episode. By now, viewers and fans alike know that Riley Keough is the actual, real-life granddaughter of Elvis (though she'll be the first to admit that her musical talents were greatly exaggerated as she auditioned for the film) and so, there was an homage to the king of rock 'n' roll via guitar strap.

People reported that Twitter user @noradominick was one of the first to point out the detail. Presley used the embellished strap in his '68 Comeback Special, which aired on NBC and People confirmed that the one that appeared on Daisy Jones is the replica called the New Yorker / the Woodstock model made by Ace Strap company. In the episode, Keough performs a song called "Two Against Three" while wearing a patterned red strap.

Keough shared that the guitar in the film also has a special place in her heart. Speaking to BuzzFeed, she said that the Daisy Jones & the Six guitar is her own. "It was my personal guitar, and I wanted to use it in the show," she said.



The famed strap is also notable because Elvis wasn't the only superstar who used it. Jimi Hendrix wore the same one during his iconic performance at Woodstock in 1969.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Denise Wingate, the costume designer for Daisy Jones & the Six, told People that she injected multiple homages to Presley in the series (so fans can keep an eye out now that she dropped that knowledge).



"She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show," Wingate said of designer Love Melody, who worked with Elvis. "One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history."

