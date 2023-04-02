Rihanna Just Shared an Adorable Video of Her Son Interrupting Her Workout

The cutest excuse to skip the gym.

There are a million and one excuses to not go to the gym, but Rihanna's reason has to be the cutest. 

On Saturday, Rih, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was seemingly exercising in her home gym until she was adorably interrupted by her 11-month-old son. In a rare video shared to Twitter, the singer was in the middle of a workout (or at least was dressed for a workout in her black Savage x Fenty sports bra and matching leggings) when her baby boy came over to cuddle on his mom's lap and watch cartoons. 

"Look who don’t want mommy to workout," she captioned the cute clip alongside the shoulder-shrug emoji. 

Rihanna welcomed her son with her partner A$AP Rocky in May 2022, and less than a year later, the couple revealed that they were expecting a second child. RiRi announced she was pregnant again via her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime show performance, and days later, she spoke about her new era as a mom with British Vogue

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said of becoming a parent. “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…it doesn’t matter.”

