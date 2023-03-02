Rihanna Will Perform "Lift Me Up" at the 2023 Oscars

If you’re starting to feel Rihanna withdrawals following her history-making Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance (which doubled as a pregnancy announcement, lest we forget), never fear — another Rihanna performance is just around the corner.

After some speculation as to whether or not the singer would take the stage during the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, it was recently announced that she will, in fact, perform her nominated single “Lift Me Up” on Hollywood’s biggest night. The track is also in the running for the honor of Best Original Song during Sunday night’s ceremony and is one of two singles (along with “Born Again”) that Rihanna contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Getty Images

Not only did the song mark Rihanna’s return to music following a multi-year hiatus, but it came with a special meaning: “Lift Me Up” serves as a tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020.

“After speaking with [director Ryan Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems, one of the writers of the song, said in a press release. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”