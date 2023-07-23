Rihanna Just Inspired My Summer Dress Code With This Wardrobe Staple, and It’s $18 on Amazon

Shoppers say the dress is “comfortable” and “breathable.”

Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon
For the last few weeks, there’s been back-to-back 90-degree days, making getting dressed in the morning a nightmare. Maybe this is TMI, but wearing shorts in this heat makes me chafe between my legs — and pants cling to my sweaty skin — so the thought of wearing either of those is a hard no. That leaves me with dresses, and I plan to take notes from fashion's princess Rihanna on the best summer dresses to beat the heat.

Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon

Backgrid

The Barbados native is no stranger to high temperatures, so when I saw the snapshot of the soon-to-be mom of two wearing a simple white Bottega Veneta midi tank dress with shades to match, I knew this would be my dress code for the remainder of the summer. The first place I looked to get my hands on a lookalike of this summer basic was Amazon, and Mokoru's Bodycon Midi Dress caught my eye immediately — and unlike Rihanna's designer dress with a steep price tag, this summer staple is on sale for just $20.

Mokoru's Bodycon Midi Dress

Amazon Mokoru Women's Casual Basic Pencil Tank Dress White

Amazon

The bodycon dress comes in 12 colors and is available in sizes S through XXL. The midi-length dress features a scooped neckline, a light inner lining to prevent sweat from showing through, a stretchy fabric that's great for easy on and off, and a fit that works for all body types. 

While I plan on picking up the white bodycon dress to recreate Rihanna's look, over 3,400 Amazon shoppers have already given this dress a five-star rating and are returning to shop for more colors. One shopper said the dress was "stretchy," despite buying the dress in a size small, they could still fit the dress "through to nine months" while pregnant. They also shared that they lived in Florida and "never felt hot" wearing the dress. Another reviewer said the dress was "extremely versatile," and they were able to style it with heels or flip flops and a jean jacket. They also said the fabric was "comfortable" and "breathable."

A shopper, who, like me, was worried about sweat seeping through, said the lining caught the sweat and prevented it from showing on the dress. A final reviewer said the dress "fits like a glove," is not "sheer," and is "super comfortable."

If you are in need of a no-fuss summer dress, Mokoru's Bodycon Midi Dress is the one to reach for, and it's as low as $18 for certain colors on Amazon.

Amazon Mokoru Women's Casual Basic Pencil Tank Dress Pink

Amazon
Amazon Mokoru Women's Casual Basic Pencil Tank Dress Black

Amazon
Amazon Mokoru Women's Casual Basic Pencil Tank Dress Blue

Amazon

