Rihanna's Family Portrait Is the Latest Cover of British 'Vogue'

The whole gang's here.

Published on February 15, 2023 @ 12:34PM
Rihanna
Photo:

Inez & Vinoodh

It wasn't enough to headline the Super Bowl halftime show (no guests, no frills, major news dropping via baby bump), Rihanna managed to stay in the headlines with a new magazine cover. And while any photo shoot from the bad gal herself is reason for commotion, the latest one, which she shared on Instagram, is notable because she's notably not solo, she brought along her son, who she welcomed back in May 2022, and A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna

Inez & Vinoodh

The March 2023 British Vogue cover was lensed by superstar duo Inez & Vinoodh and shows the family walking on a beach. Ri wears a black halter-style gown with high slits and a shimmering neckline and a chunky bangle. She's barefoot and has her hair styled in a voluminous style. For his part, A$AP holds their son while wearing an all-leather look and a diamond necklace.

Of course, fans know by now that RiRi will be welcoming a second child soon after not-so-subtly announcing the news at the Super Bowl. Though she didn't release an official statement at the time, her representatitve did share the confirmation with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after Ri descended from the sky on her illuminated platform (and "Diamonds" wrapped up). And while the Vogue cover is certainly something that fans will love, the news of Ri's latest pregnancy has many lamenting that new music will, sadly, not be on the way anytime soon. Ri did mention, however, that any new music would be "weird" and that longtime listeners may not expect the sound to be coming from her.

