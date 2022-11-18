Rihanna Paired Thigh-High Latex Boots With Butt-Baring Lace-up Lingerie

As one of the biggest names in the industry (music, beauty, or fashion — take your pick!), Rihanna knows the power of hyping up one of her various pursuits with a little fashion self-promo. So, what better way to show off her entrepreneurial spirit (and latest Savage x Fenty drop) than by skipping billboards in favor of modeling one of the collection’s sexiest offerings herself?

Well, that’s exactly what the singer decided to do on Thursday by posting a video of her dancing in the brand’s rose corset dress on Instagram — all but breaking the internet in the process. In the clip, simply captioned, “savagex.com,” Rih posed for the camera in a black latex ultra-minidress that featured spaghetti straps, lacy bustier cups, and a butt-baring lace-up detail layered over nothing but a coordinating black thong.

Black latex arm warmers, matching thigh-high boots (complete with rose decals on the heels), and diamond stud earrings accessorized Rihanna’s look, and she wore her hair in a deliciously messy Pamela Anderson-style ‘90s updo. Of course, the Fenty Beauty founder also delivered on the glam front, opting for low-key bronzy glam complemented by a swipe of cherry-red lipstick.

Rihanna’s post comes just weeks after she debuted the new collection, Volume 4, with a flashy runway show and talked to InStyle about her decision to bring on designer Adam Selman when crafting the latest drop.

“Here's a designer that I've worked with in the past, someone that I know, someone I love personally. They know what the heck they're doing,” she said. “I love knowing that I can rely on him and he'll bring new ideas to the table, and Savage will evolve, Savage will grow up, and our designs will be different.”