Rihanna Teased Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show With a Dramatic Trailer

The wait is almost over.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 @ 09:56AM
Rihanna 80th Golden Globes
Rihanna attended the 80th Annual Golden Globes on Jan. 10 ahead of her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Performance. Photo:

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

One month out from the most anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show in ages and Rihanna dropped a dramatic and cryptic first trailer for her performance on social media Friday and captioned, “🤫.”

The teaser opens with the singer stepping into the spotlight wearing a Black halter stirrup with an oversized yellow fuzzy coat adorned with striking jewelry. She topped the jaw-dropping outfit with vibrant blue eye makeup and red lip, and her hair was styled into a structural braided updo.

The video is voiced over with sound bites of enraged, impatient media critics playing in the background. "Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you," said one voice. Another added, "It's been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album."

One voice trailed off, “RiRi, where have you been.” And another can be heard, “Fans just predicted the end of Rihanna.” The voices of fans and commentators escalate as they speculate her long-awaited return to music since her last album in 2016, Anti. In the final still of the trailer, the spotlight clicks on, and Rihanna boldly poses front and center as she gestures her finger over her mouth, hushing her fans to be quiet. Followed by a snippet of her song, “Needed Me,” which plays at the end.

The trailer comes just days after the National Football League posted a video of Rihanna wearing a Fenty-branded NFL hoodie that she initially posted on her Instagram. “5 weeks from today 🔥🔥,” she captioned the Instagram Story. 

 In September, Rihanna announced she was returning to music at the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show now that Pepsi has ended its partnership with the NFL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Tune in for Bad Gal RiRi’s highly-awaited performance on Feb. 12.

Related Articles
Rihanna
Rihanna Will Headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna Black Dress A$AP Rocky Birthday
Rihanna's Sexy LBD Had the Highest Leg Slit
14 Actors and Musicians Who *Aren't* Hollywood Nepo Babies
14 Actors and Musicians Who *Aren't* Hollywood Nepo Babies
Rihanna red lipstick
Rihanna Cleared the Air on Whether Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Will Follow the Release of a New Album
Rihanna Red Black White Sheer Dress 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year In Front of Microphone
Rihanna Just Dropped New Music for the First Time in Six Years, and Fans Are Emotional
Jennifer Lopez with long, straight blonde highlights, nude lipstick, and shimmery brown shadow in 2016
Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution, From the '90s to Today
Jessica Henwick
Jessica Henwick’s Long Game Is Finally Paying Off
Illustrated collage of Keke Palmer, Amy Poehler, and Zendaya
12 Celebrities Who Are Pragmatic, Heartfelt Virgos
ReneÃ© Rapp
Reneé Rapp Is Hitting All the Right Notes
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Teased New Music in a Red Thong Swimsuit and Platform Heels
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman Doesn't Need a Second Heartthrob Era
Leo Celebrities
12 Leo Celebrities Who Exude Big Lion Energy
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Never Actually Wanted to Be a Pop Star
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Been Planning Her Super Bowl Performance Since Age 4—Go Behind the Scenes
Amber Midthunder
Prey's Amber Midthunder Is the Action Star We've Been Waiting For
Adele
Adele Just Gave an Update About the Release of Her Next Album