Rihanna Teased Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show With a Dramatic Trailer

One month out from the most anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show in ages and Rihanna dropped a dramatic and cryptic first trailer for her performance on social media Friday and captioned, “🤫.”

The teaser opens with the singer stepping into the spotlight wearing a Black halter stirrup with an oversized yellow fuzzy coat adorned with striking jewelry. She topped the jaw-dropping outfit with vibrant blue eye makeup and red lip, and her hair was styled into a structural braided updo.

The video is voiced over with sound bites of enraged, impatient media critics playing in the background. "Dude, Rihanna, we've waited for you," said one voice. Another added, "It's been six years since the nine-time Grammy-winner dropped an album."

One voice trailed off, “RiRi, where have you been.” And another can be heard, “Fans just predicted the end of Rihanna.” The voices of fans and commentators escalate as they speculate her long-awaited return to music since her last album in 2016, Anti. In the final still of the trailer, the spotlight clicks on, and Rihanna boldly poses front and center as she gestures her finger over her mouth, hushing her fans to be quiet. Followed by a snippet of her song, “Needed Me,” which plays at the end.

The trailer comes just days after the National Football League posted a video of Rihanna wearing a Fenty-branded NFL hoodie that she initially posted on her Instagram. “5 weeks from today 🔥🔥,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

In September, Rihanna announced she was returning to music at the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show now that Pepsi has ended its partnership with the NFL.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

Tune in for Bad Gal RiRi’s highly-awaited performance on Feb. 12.

