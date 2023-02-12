Rihanna Wore a Breastplate and Flight Suit to Perform Her Biggest Hits at the Super Bowl

Like the song goes, "Shine bright like a diamond."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 @ 08:44PM
Rihanna Super Bowl
Photo:

Getty Images

After rumored setlist leaks (wishful thinking or not), jokes about the possibility of a Fenty makeup tutorial as the main event, and even murmurings of a new album drop ahead of the big day, Rihanna finally put her critics to rest with a Super Bowl halftime show that featured some of the superstar's most popular tracks and, of course, some show-stopping fashion swerves.

RiRi's looks at State Farm Stadium started with a blood-red breastplate by Loewe under a flight suit from Salomon. She also wore a puffer coat (from ALAÏA), though it came off during her set, which included songs like "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Pour It Up," "We Found Love," and "Rude Boy." Her bold red lipstick matched the ensemble, and she wore her long in a ponytail with face-framing strands for a very throwback and very 2023 beauty look. Maison Margiela shared that the superstar wore the brand's MM6 x Salomon sneakers, as well.

The performance was stripped-down — compared to Katy Perry arriving on a robotic lion — and Ri strutted across the glossy red stage as she went from song to song. She also added a long, red coat as she rose into the air to perform "Diamonds."

Rihanna Super Bowl

Getty Images
Rihanna Super Bowl

Getty Images

Leading up to the show, Rihanna skipped out on a few major events, such as the Grammy Awards (she did have the song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther out this past year, though it wasn't nominated for any awards). However, she did make an appearance at this year's Golden Globes with her beau A$AP Rocky. It's safe to assume that her absence at Grammy parties and other big-ticket events was so that she could prep for the Super Bowl extravaganza, though fans were still hoping that she'd show up at red carpets and awards shows.

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance marks the first time she's performed on television since she hit the stage with DJ Khaled for “Wild Thoughts” at the 2018 Grammys. However, she has been keeping busy with the birth of her son, releasing Savage X Fenty fashion shows, and making appearances at the Met Gala.

Related Articles
Rihanna Pregnant Super Bowl
Yes, Rihanna Is Pregnant Again
Rihanna Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference
Rihanna Wore an Alligator-Print Skirt With the Highest Side Slits
Best Nail Moments of the Grammys
The 11 Best Nail Moments From the Grammys
Fringe Fashion at the 2023 Grammy Awards
From Jennifer Lopez to Harry Styles, So Many Celebs Wore Fringe to the 2023 Grammys
Adele in Louis Vuitton at the 2023 Grammys
Adele Wore a Ruby-Red Velvet Gown and Lots of Diamonds to the 2023 Grammys
Outfits We Hope Rihanna Wears to the Super Bowl
8 Outfits We Hope Rihanna Revives at the Super Bowl
Best Halftime Fashion Moments
The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date
Rihanna Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day 2023 Campaign
Rihanna Wore a Spicy Two-Piece With a Keyhole Cutout for Savage x Fenty
Rihanna 80th Golden Globes
Rihanna Teased Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show With a Dramatic Trailer
Rihanna ASAP Rocky Met Gala
A Complete Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Rihanna Says Her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Is âObnoxiousâ
Rihanna Planned Her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Collection With a Snapback in Mind
Lady Gaga at the VMAs in her infamous meat dress
Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
Jennifer Lopez with long, straight blonde highlights, nude lipstick, and shimmery brown shadow in 2016
Jennifer Lopez's Beauty Evolution, From the '90s to Today
Lady Gaga with pinned up curls, a fresh face, and white liner
Lady Gaga's Beauty Evolution, From Aspiring Singer to Cultural Icon
Afrochella
Afrochella Set the Bar High for Beauty Looks in 2023