Rihanna's Monochromatic Super Bowl Beauty Included Bold Red Lips and a Soft Matte Glow

It wouldn’t be a Rihanna concert without some serious fashion and beauty inspiration. From the nearly-naked Swarovski crystal gown she wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards to her athleisure moment at the 2016 VMAs, RiRi never disappoints on the fashion front. Naturally, as the founder of a bona fide beauty empire, her glam is always on point, too. So when she announced she’d be headlining the Super Bowl LVII halftime concert, we knew we were in for a show.

The “Diamonds” singer performed on Sunday in an all-red ensemble featuring a Loewe breastplate, red Salomon flight suit, and custom ALAÏA sleeping bag coat, singing fan favorites like "We Found Love,” "Rude Boy,” and an especially memorable rendition of “Diamonds” suspended on a platform in the air. She even found a way to weave in a nod to her beauty empire, touching up her makeup with a Fenty palette mid-way through the performance.

Naturally, Rihanna wore a full face of Fenty Beauty for her performance. Her look featured a glowing complexion, sparkling eyeshadow, and a multi-braid long ponytail. But it was really her red lip that stole the show.

“That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip,” says Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty’s Global Makeup Artist, of the signer’s Super Bowl makeup. “We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.”

Ono added layers of Fenty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation, and Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder to Rihanna’s skin for a natural finish that was still performance-proof. As for her bold lipstick choice, the makeup artist used the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick, which has a creamy, non-drying texture that’s comfortable on the lips, making it the perfect formula for a halftime show.



Ono also made sure Rihanna’s skin was properly prepped ahead of time, giving the singer an exfoliating and nourishing regimen for the week leading up to the Big Game. “Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor is the perfect pre-makeup moisturizer because it nourishes the skin and is undetectable under foundation,” explains Ono. “You don’t have to worry about your complexion products fading or moving, which is so important, especially for performance makeup.”

Vibrant red nails completed Rihanna's monochromatic look. "We wanted the nails to pop, so we went with CND’s Devil Red, which is the perfect true red that really complements her tone," says celebrity nail artist Kimmie Kyees. "The longer length square shaped tips also beautifully lengthened her hands while still staying true to the classic look.”

