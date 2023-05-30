Rihanna Just Gave the Okay to Wear This Controversial Summer Jewelry Trend

It's officially sandal season, meaning toes are out. While many are focusing on what color their next pedicure will be, Rihanna is single-handedly bringing back an accessory trend we haven't seen since the early 2000s: toe rings. The multi-hyphenated mogul posted her second-ever TikTok wearing a $1 million toe ring, plainly captioning it "quiet luxury." While her massive bling was a sight to see, I don't have that kind of money lying around to splurge on foot jewels, but that’s not going to stop me from recreating RiRi’s look.

So, I made my way over to Amazon to round up a few options to choose from and learned that you can buy the rings in multipacks — so you can get even more bang for your buck with some options coming in at less than a dollar apiece. Experiment with different styles thanks to these six options under $20 from Amazon.

Are you looking for a toe ring that's a bit more practical but still looks like a million bucks? Look no further than Milacolato's gem-encrusted toe ring. It's hypoallergenic and made of genuine sterling silver for durability. It comes in 20 other styles, including some with gold bands and colored stones, won't easily turn, and features a bendable band that can adjust to the size of your toes. But why stop at just toes? The ring can be worn on your pinky finger outside of sandal season.

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $12); amazon.com

Now both your fingers and toes can be stacked with this ring bundle from Joerica. It includes 42 toe rings priced at about 23 cents a piece, which allows you to test out a variety of styles. Available in gold and silver, it comes with both simple bands and more extravagant eye-catching styles (like Rihanna's) that feature unique designs and colorful gems. All rings feature an adjustable band.

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com

A more timeless toe ring set is Jstyle's three-piece bundle that will still catch your eye. It includes two simple styles: one that wraps around the front of the toe for a unique, asymmetrical look, and the other that’s a minimalist-style band with an open, adjustable back. The most stately of the three features a swirl design and a classic moonstone gem. If you aren't a fan of moonstones, the brand also sells a set with turquoise gemstones. All pieces are adjustable and can also be worn on your fingers.

Amazon

Shop now: $19; amazon.com