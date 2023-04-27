Rihanna Channeled Sporty Spice in a Bra Top, Track Pants, and a Baseball Cap

Rihanna is back at it again with her iconic maternity fashion — but this time, she traded in the glitz and glam of her usual bump-baring looks for a Sporty Spice-approved OOTD.

On Thursday, the singer and businesswoman stepped out in New York City in an ultra-cropped top from Loewe styled with black joggers and a camouflage and denim duster jacket. White sneakers and a baseball cap kept with the athletic theme, and she accessorized with large wire-frame square sunnies, diamond earrings, a gold chain choker, and a Louis Vuitton satchel. Her hair was pulled into a tight bun under her hat. According to the Daily Mail, Ri and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were on their way to catch an early flight.

Earlier this week, Rihanna was spotted in NYC in another casual 'fit that consisted of a baggy beige sweatshirt and slouchy blue jeans paired with white sneakers, the Louis Vuitton bag, visor shades, and the same gold choker.

Getty Images

The athletic aesthetic is a departure from Ri's high glam looks, which includes the tangerine bodycon dress and pants combo she wore at the beginning of this week. While the whole world has been fawning over her pregnancy fashion, in an interview with British Vogue, the billionaire said that "dressing for [her first] pregnancy was such a piece of cake." After giving birth, however? Well, that's a different story.

"But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital — that was nothing but sweats and hoodies," she said. "But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.”