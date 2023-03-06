Rihanna's Oscar Prep Includes Showing Her Son Her Old Music Videos

The real best picture nominees.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 12:18PM
Rihanna
Photo:

Getty Images

Last week, Rihanna announced that she'd be gracing the Academy Awards stage to perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Well, while some would imagine that prepping for such a big event would include things like vocal warmups and dress rehearsals (we're sure those are penciled in Ri's calendar sometime this week), over the weekend, RiRi shared a different kind of Oscars prep: showing her son throwback Rihanna music videos. If this is a Masterclass offering, sign us up. 

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she wrote alongside the photos, which show her son looking not too happy in a photo before he soaks up a clip of "Lift Me Up." Naturally, the tune seemed to change his mood and he looked much happier in the clip that Ri shared after the initial photo (swipe to see it).

Her caption refers to the fact that her son (she still hasn't shared his name) won't be in attendance, but his sibling, who Rihanna is currently carrying will have the honor of being a special guest at this year's Oscars ceremony — and let's not forget their surprise appearance at this year's Super Bowl. 

Rihanna

Getty Images

"Lift Me Up" will compete for Best Original Song this Sunday. It's up against "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (NPR called the nomination a "Diane Warren problem"), "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick, "This Is a Life" performed by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski from the masterpiece Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

Related Articles
Levi McConaughey at Stella McCartney
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves's Kids Made a Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Week
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Centurion New York 2023
Brooke Shields and Grier Henchy Had a Cute Mother-Daughter Matching Moment in Pastels
Ciara Giambattista Valli Paris FW 2023
Ciara Wore a Completely Sheer Bedazzled Gown
Katherine Schwarzenegger DSW Putting Your Best Foot Forward Panel
Katherine Schwarzenegger Doesn't "Want to Do It All" on Her Own
Jena Malone Hunger Games
Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted By a 'Hunger Games' Co-Worker
Kerry Washington red carpet
Kerry Washington Said She Raised Her Kids to Know "Not Everybody's Going to Hold Your Hand"
Rihanna black panther wakanda forever premiere
Rihanna Will Perform "Lift Me Up" at the 2023 Oscars
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Opened Up About Facing "Challenges" in Her Life
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Welcomed a Baby Boy
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Is a Self-Proclaimed "Humiliating Soccer Mom"