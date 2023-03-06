Rihanna's Oscar Prep Includes Showing Her Son Her Old Music Videos

Last week, Rihanna announced that she'd be gracing the Academy Awards stage to perform her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Well, while some would imagine that prepping for such a big event would include things like vocal warmups and dress rehearsals (we're sure those are penciled in Ri's calendar sometime this week), over the weekend, RiRi shared a different kind of Oscars prep: showing her son throwback Rihanna music videos. If this is a Masterclass offering, sign us up.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," she wrote alongside the photos, which show her son looking not too happy in a photo before he soaks up a clip of "Lift Me Up." Naturally, the tune seemed to change his mood and he looked much happier in the clip that Ri shared after the initial photo (swipe to see it).

Her caption refers to the fact that her son (she still hasn't shared his name) won't be in attendance, but his sibling, who Rihanna is currently carrying will have the honor of being a special guest at this year's Oscars ceremony — and let's not forget their surprise appearance at this year's Super Bowl.

"Lift Me Up" will compete for Best Original Song this Sunday. It's up against "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (NPR called the nomination a "Diane Warren problem"), "Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick, "This Is a Life" performed by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski from the masterpiece Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

