Rihanna's Sexy LBD Had the Highest Leg Slit

Rihanna has date-night looks locked down — which isn't surprising considering that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (with whom she shares their 5-month-old son), get lots of practice in that department with frequent excursions about town. And on Sunday, while the couple celebrated A$AP's 34th birthday with a party at Olivetta in Los Angeles, Rihanna's LBD was simultaneously sexy and sleek with a classic silhouette.

The singer (and newly announced Super Bowl LVII performer) wore a one-shoulder, ankle-length, and semi-sheer ruched dress with zipper detailing in the midsection and the highest leg slit. She paired the frock with matching pointy-toe pumps with gold, lace-up straps from the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collab and minimal jewelry that included a singular ring, tennis bracelet, and black-and-silver choker. Her hair was styled in a shiny, shoulder-length blowout with sweeping side bangs.

For his part, A$AP chose a black pinstripe suit that he paired with a crisp white button down and silk tie. He accessorized with a smattering of diamond jewelry and thick black sunglasses.

Rihanna broke the internet last month by announcing that she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She teased the news with a photograph of her tattooed hand holding up a football, and it was later confirmed by the NFL per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”