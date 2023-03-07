Rihanna Sent Roses to the Senior Living Facility That Went Viral for Recreating Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

And so did Jay-Z.

Published on March 7, 2023
Rihanna super bowl halftime show
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance is truly the gift that keeps on giving. After originally taking the country by storm on Feb. 12 (mid-show pregnancy announcement and all), the singer’s set immediately went viral online, spurring thousands of TikTok users to try their hand at her iconic performance for themselves — and Rihanna just acknowledge one extra-special (and very, very viral) recreation in the best way.

On Feb. 22, Arcadia Senior Living uploaded its version of Rihanna’s performance to the app that showed several residents dressed in white and aligned in the same formation as the singer’s backup dancers. Set to the singer’s “Rude Boy” Super Bowl remix — and captioned, “Our halftime show > Rihanna's halftime show 💃🏈🤍🎶🎤” — the residents then stepped away in sections to eventually reveal one woman dressed in red with a microphone in hand. 

The video quickly amassed over 3.6 million likes (and even more views) in the weeks since its original posting, eventually making its way to both Rihanna and Jay-Z. And because icons recognize icons, the musicians were both quick to show their appreciation for the clip by sending bouquets of roses to Arcadia Senior Living. 

“The moment we've hoped for, Rihanna has delivered! #TikTokStars,” the senior living facility shared on Facebook along with a photo of white roses with a card that read, “You ladies dance was amazing, Love Roc Nation. Rihanna.”

rihanna apple music press conference super bowl

getty images

Jay-Z shared a similar note, accompanying a bouquet of red roses with the message: “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation! JAY-Z.”

