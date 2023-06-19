Rihanna Showed Off Her Baby Bump in a See-Through Crochet Romper in A$AP Rocky's Father's Day Post

"The Mayers boys stole my whole heart!"

By Staff Author
Published on June 19, 2023 @ 12:22PM
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna
Photo:

A$AP Rocky Instagram

A$AP Rocky celebrated Father's Day with a glimpse into his life at home with Rihanna, son RZA, and soon-to-be baby number two.

On Sunday, the rapper shared a handful of sweet photos and videos of his cute family in honor of the holiday on Instagram, captioned: “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY ❤️." One snapshot that stood out from the rest was an image of Rocky, dressed in jeans and a white T-shirt, holding RZA in his arms while kissing Rihanna's baby bump, which was clad in a white see-through netted romper. Underneath, she wore nothing but a brown bra and finished off her bold maternity look with layers of beaded necklaces, minimal makeup, and natural curls.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky Instagram

Another photo in the slideshow captured A$AP and RZA adorably snoozing together in bed together, while a short video featured Rihanna and her growing belly in a white lace-trimmed tank top, low-rise shorts that sat well below her bump, and an LAPD baseball cap.

"The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd," Rihanna wrote in the comments section of Rocky's post. 

Back in January, A$AP revealed how his life has changed since becoming a dad for the first time. "It's so unexplainable. It's just one of those things. I'm a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I'm playing on, I'm a full dad now," he explained during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

He continued, "But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I'm so thankful. God is good, man."

