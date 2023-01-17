Rihanna Wore a Spicy Two-Piece With a Keyhole Cutout for Savage x Fenty

Rihanna has a busy month ahead of her with awards season (her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is receiving much-deserved Oscar buzz) and her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. But the mogul is still making time for Valentine's Day with a new campaign and collection from Savage X Fenty, which launched earlier this week.

The businesswoman shared a carousel of images on Instagram showing off the brand's latest drop. RiRi expertly posed against a neon pink backdrop wearing orange and purple leggings and a sports bra set with a psychedelic pattern and a keyhole cutout. In a few shots, the singer leaned on a clear glass table showing off her butt-length hair worn down with several face-framing braids. For glam, the singer chose a glittery purple and white cat eye and a brown lip. She completed the look with gold earrings and lace-up heels that twisted around her bottoms. In other images, she modeled a sexy lace catsuit with a heart-shaped cutout.

"#SavageXfentySPORT V-DAY drop," she captioned the post, which featured the part of the collection, which is available now at savagex.com.

Rihanna is gearing up for her long-awaited return to music with the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 12. The lingerie brand launched a special game day collection in honor of the performer's big moment, and Rihanna shared a dramatic teaser of the performance to her Instagram. The trailer is voiced over with impatient critics asking when the singer would be coming back from her musical hiatus. Rihanna then silenced the media by placing a finger to her mouth before her hit song "Needed Me" proceeded to play.