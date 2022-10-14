Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Is Coming Back to Prime Video

Following last year's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, Rihanna and her line of size-inclusive (and very sexy) lingerie is coming back to Prime Video. Today, RiRi announced that the new show, aptly titled Vol. 4, will hit the streamer on Nov. 9. Vol. 3 won an Emmy, so there's a lot for this year's spectacular to live up to.

Though details are scarce at the moment, a press release promised a "new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more." Past names have included Normani, Erika Jayne, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, and Indya Moore, though even the biggest stars have to compete with the latest Savage X Fenty looks. In previous volumes, Ri has enlisted the likes of Rosalía, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny, and Travis Scott to perform. Rihanna also served as executive producer and creative director for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

“We want to make people look good and feel good,” Rihanna says in the release. “We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it.”

Like past shows, the looks will be available to purchase on the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty. The new collection promises to uphold the brand's committment to inclusivity, with bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H). Other options include underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear that range from sizes XS–4X/XS–XXXXL.

