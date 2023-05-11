Rihanna Celebrated Savage x Fenty's Fifth Anniversary With an HR Violation

A unique take on workwear.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 03:48PM
Rihanna Savage x Fenty Anniversary Campaign
Photo:

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

It's only been five years since the launch of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty, and yet, the brand has cemented itself as an inclusive lingerie powerhouse in just a few short years. Not to mention, its theatrical and viral shows (streamed on Prime Video), which have shaken the fashion industry and traditional catwalks to their cores. Now, Rihanna is celebrating the company's exciting milestone in the best way she knows how: showing off her baby bump in some undergarments.

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate shared two snaps from the Savage x Fenty's anniversary campaign that featured Rihanna — in a possible HR violation — posing in pieces from the brand in the office copy room. The bona fide bad gal showed off her baby bump in the Flocked Logo Bralette in black with matching Savage X Boxers and slide-on heels as she scattered printing paper across the room.

Her hair (presumably a wig) was jet black and styled in choppy layers with a set of blunt bangs. For glam, the queen of beauty (having a billion-dollar beauty brand qualifies you as such) had silver eyeshadow, thick liner, and glossy pink lips.

Rihanna Savage x Fenty Anniversary Campaign

Courtesy of Savage x Fenty

"It’s giving … call HR!! #5yearsofSAVAGEX," Rihanna captioned the Instagram carousel.

The label also dropped an anniversary collection (available now at savagex.com) earlier this month in honor of its fifth birthday. RiRi's version of workwear is also now available in the form of the Flocked Logo Bundle, which also comes with the Unlined Bra and Brazilian Undie.

The expectant mama's friends dropped in the comments section to hype up the businesswoman. Fellow mother Gigi Hadid left smiley face and flaming heart emojis, while Lizzo appeared to put in a special order by writing, "I need some lingerie for my man sis 💖."

