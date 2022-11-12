Rihanna's Latest Savage x Fenty Drop Includes Sexy Fishnet Leggings and Sheer Shorts Starting at $25

Just over one year after Rihanna’s Emmy-winning Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered, the singer and designer has blessed us with yet another star-studded presentation. Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 aired on Prime Video on Nov. 9, and you can already shop the new collection of sexy lingerie, loungewear, and athleticwear at Amazon.

The 40-minute-long show featured performances by Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell, and Marsai Martin — just to name a few. Plus, major stars like Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Johnny Depp, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, and Joan Smalls modeled the looks. Below, check out the new Savage x Fenty lace, velvet, and faux-leather pieces, all available in sizes XS through 4X and 32A through 46DDD.

Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Lingerie

It wouldn’t be a Savage x Fenty show without sexy lingerie, and the newest pieces certainly do not disappoint. There are many matching bra and underwear combos to choose from, like this strappy mesh demi bra and these cheeky mesh panties. You’ll also find luxe velvet sets, such as this underwire bra and these Brazilian-style panties, which both feature a lace-up design.

If you’re looking for more daring lingerie styles, check out this faux-leather and lace bustier with built-in and adjustable garter straps. You could also go full-on cat-woman, thanks to this mesh and lace jumpsuit that has a plunging neckline, adjustable straps, and a keyhole back.

Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Lounge

While you may only think of Savage x Fenty as a lingerie line, the brand also makes bold loungewear pieces. The options include a few pajama sets, like these elastic-waist, velvet shorts with a matching short, velvet robe. You can also get these sheer shorts with velvet accents, along with a matching tank top and short robe in the same pattern. Plus, there’s a long, mesh robe in the same metallic dark green color as the lingerie set above.

Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Sport

Another underrated find, the latest Savage x Fenty collection also includes athleticwear, likesports bras and leggings. The sexiest styles include these pin-up leggings and corresponding pin-up sports bra, which both feature fishnet overlays combined with a typical polyester and elastane workout material. You’ll also find bright-colored pieces, like these cobalt blue leggings with a butt-lifting design and the matching strappy sports bra. And if you’re looking for a more classic athleisure set, check out these high-waisted leggings with convenient side pockets and this racerback bra.

As we approach the holiday season, now is the time to treat yourself to a few new provocative pieces from Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 that’ll make you feel your best. Let’s face it — no one does confidence-boosting fashion like RiRi.