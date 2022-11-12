Fashion Clothing Underwear, Lingerie, and Shapewear Rihanna's Latest Savage x Fenty Drop Includes Sexy Fishnet Leggings and Sheer Shorts Starting at $25 Shop the collection — and watch the show — at Amazon. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 12, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Savage Fenty Just over one year after Rihanna’s Emmy-winning Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show premiered, the singer and designer has blessed us with yet another star-studded presentation. Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 aired on Prime Video on Nov. 9, and you can already shop the new collection of sexy lingerie, loungewear, and athleticwear at Amazon. The 40-minute-long show featured performances by Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell, and Marsai Martin — just to name a few. Plus, major stars like Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Johnny Depp, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, and Joan Smalls modeled the looks. Below, check out the new Savage x Fenty lace, velvet, and faux-leather pieces, all available in sizes XS through 4X and 32A through 46DDD. Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Lingerie It wouldn’t be a Savage x Fenty show without sexy lingerie, and the newest pieces certainly do not disappoint. There are many matching bra and underwear combos to choose from, like this strappy mesh demi bra and these cheeky mesh panties. You’ll also find luxe velvet sets, such as this underwire bra and these Brazilian-style panties, which both feature a lace-up design. If you’re looking for more daring lingerie styles, check out this faux-leather and lace bustier with built-in and adjustable garter straps. You could also go full-on cat-woman, thanks to this mesh and lace jumpsuit that has a plunging neckline, adjustable straps, and a keyhole back. Going Platinum Mesh Caged Demi Bra, $65 Going Platinum Mesh Cheeky Panty, $25 Velvet Vixen Lace-Up Bra, $65 Velvet Vixen Brazilian Panty, $25 Renaissance Rose Bustier, $75 Butterfly Wings Lace and Mesh Catsuit, $100 Amazon Shop now: $65; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Lounge While you may only think of Savage x Fenty as a lingerie line, the brand also makes bold loungewear pieces. The options include a few pajama sets, like these elastic-waist, velvet shorts with a matching short, velvet robe. You can also get these sheer shorts with velvet accents, along with a matching tank top and short robe in the same pattern. Plus, there’s a long, mesh robe in the same metallic dark green color as the lingerie set above. Psychedelic Velvet Sleep Short, $40 Psychedelic Velvet Short Robe, $75 Devoré Dreams Velvet Sleep Short, $45 Devoré Dreams Velvet Sleep Cami, $45 Devoré Dreams Velvet Short Robe, $90 Going Platinum Long Robe, $90 Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $45; amazon.com Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 Sport Another underrated find, the latest Savage x Fenty collection also includes athleticwear, likesports bras and leggings. The sexiest styles include these pin-up leggings and corresponding pin-up sports bra, which both feature fishnet overlays combined with a typical polyester and elastane workout material. You’ll also find bright-colored pieces, like these cobalt blue leggings with a butt-lifting design and the matching strappy sports bra. And if you’re looking for a more classic athleisure set, check out these high-waisted leggings with convenient side pockets and this racerback bra. Pin-Up High-Waist Legging, $65 Pin-Up Low-Impact Sports Bra, $65 Curve Alert High-Waist Rib Legging, $70 Curve Alert Medium-Impact Sports Bra, $50 Lineup High-Waist Pocket Legging, $50 Lineup Low-Impact Sports Bra, $40 Amazon Shop now: $70; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $50; amazon.com As we approach the holiday season, now is the time to treat yourself to a few new provocative pieces from Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 that’ll make you feel your best. Let’s face it — no one does confidence-boosting fashion like RiRi. Browse More Shopper-Approved Fashion Finds: Amazon’s Fashion Gift Guide Is Full of Holiday-Ready Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories — Starting at $14 Oversized Turtleneck Sweaters Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Page — Here Are the 5 Best Under $45 Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday