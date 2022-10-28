Celebrity Rihanna Queue Up Rihanna’s New Single and Shop Her Lingerie Line on Amazon, Which Is Up to 76% Off Right Now Save on Savage x Fenty favorites. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is an e-commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Let us start by just saying: Thank you, Rihanna. After what seemed like a never-ending musical hiatus, Rihanna is back with a long-overdue new single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The latest release, Lift Me Up, is destined to be a hit, thanks to Rihanna’s vocals and a fan base that has been awaiting new music since well before the 2023 Super Bowl performance announcement. And while there is no better way to celebrate the new release than just, you know, listening to it, we found a close second. Right now on Amazon, Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, is majorly discounted, with prices slashed up to 73 percent. The brand, which quickly rose in popularity thanks to designs that are both sexy and playful, as well as an inclusive size range, is a favorite amongst celebrities and supermodels alike — including Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid. And today, we found eight must-have items from the sale, including bras, panties, and loungewear, that start at just $6. Gathered Mesh Strappy Bikini, from $6 (Originally $23) Showgirl High-Leg Bikini, from $8 (Originally $20) Shining Star Embroidered Cheeky, from $12 (Originally $23) Romantic Corded Lace Front-Closure Push-Up Bra, from $18 (Originally $65) Forever Savage Showgirl Short Robe, from $22 (Originally $90) Gathered Mesh Balconette Bra, from $28 (Originally $50) Flocked Logo Bralette, $30 (Originally $33) Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra, $54 (Originally $60) The Savage x Fenty Gathered Mesh Strappy Bikini bottoms, which have rose gold detailing at the hips, a strappy cross in the back, and a black-mesh design, are currently on sale for up to 72 percent off. The sexy, medium-coverage underwear pairs excellently with the brand’s Gathered Mesh Balconette Bra, which is available in sizes 32A through 46DDD. One customer, who called it the perfect bra, describes the fit as “excellent” and the material “super comfortable.” Shop now: from $6 (Originally $23); amazon.com Shop now: from $29 (Originally $50); amazon.com Customers also love the Romantic Corded Lace Front-Closure Push-Up Bra. This bra, which gives extra lift, is fastened in the front with a gold jewel-encrusted “X”, adding a touch of playfulness to an otherwise-classic lace design. One shopper, who wears a size 38G, said, “It is extremely difficult to find a bra that makes me feel supported, doesn’t hurt my back or neck, and feels attractive,” writing that “this bra handles all of those tasks” so well that they “ordered one more in another color.” Others raved about the quality, with one customer going so far as to say, “this is a bra that'll last for years.” Amazon Shop now: from $18 (Originally $65); amazon.com And as we head into chillier months, when you can’t help but want to be fully bundled 24/7, you won’t want to miss this sale on the Forever Savage Showgirl Short Robe, which is now up to 76 percent off. The robe is made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that makes it incredibly comfortable, with just enough stretch. One customer, who calls this “the nicest robe” they’ve ever worn, described the material as sweatshirt-like, writing that it is both warm and soft. Shop now: from $22 (Originally $90); amazon.com Celebrate Rihanna’s reentry into music by 1. streaming Lift Me Up and 2. shopping her customer-loved Savage x Fenty line, which starts at just $6 on Amazon today. Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion Picks: This Hollywood-Favorite Italian Brand Just Restocked Its Famous Multi-Wear Bag — and It’s Secretly on Sale Anne Hathaway Wore the Forgotten Boot Trend That’s Basically a Requirement for Fall I Found Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Fluffy Coat, But It’s Selling Out Fast