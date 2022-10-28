Queue Up Rihanna’s New Single and Shop Her Lingerie Line on Amazon, Which Is Up to 76% Off Right Now

Save on Savage x Fenty favorites.

Published on October 28, 2022

Rihanna's Lingerie Is Discounted Up to 73% Off on Amazon Right Now
Let us start by just saying: Thank you, Rihanna. After what seemed like a never-ending musical hiatus, Rihanna is back with a long-overdue new single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The latest release, Lift Me Up, is destined to be a hit, thanks to Rihanna’s vocals and a fan base that has been awaiting new music since well before the 2023 Super Bowl performance announcement. And while there is no better way to celebrate the new release than just, you know, listening to it, we found a close second.

Right now on Amazon, Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, is majorly discounted, with prices slashed up to 73 percent. The brand, which quickly rose in popularity thanks to designs that are both sexy and playful, as well as an inclusive size range, is a favorite amongst celebrities and supermodels alike — including Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid. And today, we found eight must-have items from the sale, including bras, panties, and loungewear, that start at just $6.

The Savage x Fenty Gathered Mesh Strappy Bikini bottoms, which have rose gold detailing at the hips, a strappy cross in the back, and a black-mesh design, are currently on sale for up to 72 percent off. The sexy, medium-coverage underwear pairs excellently with the brand’s Gathered Mesh Balconette Bra, which is available in sizes 32A through 46DDD. One customer, who called it the perfect bra, describes the fit as “excellent” and the material “super comfortable.”

Savage X Fenty, Women's, Gathered Mesh Strappy Bikini

Shop now: from $6 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Savage X Fenty, Women's, Gathered Mesh Balconette Bra

Shop now: from $29 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Customers also love the Romantic Corded Lace Front-Closure Push-Up Bra. This bra, which gives extra lift, is fastened in the front with a gold jewel-encrusted “X”, adding a touch of playfulness to an otherwise-classic lace design. One shopper, who wears a size 38G, said, “It is extremely difficult to find a bra that makes me feel supported, doesn’t hurt my back or neck, and feels attractive,” writing that “this bra handles all of those tasks” so well that they “ordered one more in another color.” Others raved about the quality, with one customer going so far as to say, “this is a bra that'll last for years.”

Savage X Fenty, Women's, Romantic Corded Lace Front-Closure Push Up Bra

Amazon

Shop now: from $18 (Originally $65); amazon.com

And as we head into chillier months, when you can’t help but want to be fully bundled 24/7, you won’t want to miss this sale on the Forever Savage Showgirl Short Robe, which is now up to 76 percent off. The robe is made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that makes it incredibly comfortable, with just enough stretch. One customer, who calls this “the nicest robe” they’ve ever worn, described the material as sweatshirt-like, writing that it is both warm and soft.

Savage X Fenty, Women's, Forever Savage Showgirl Short Robe

Shop now: from $22 (Originally $90); amazon.com

Celebrate Rihanna’s reentry into music by 1. streaming Lift Me Up and 2. shopping her customer-loved Savage x Fenty line, which starts at just $6 on Amazon today.

