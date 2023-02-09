Rihanna Said Finding a Healthy Work-Life Balance as a New Mom Is "Nearly Impossible"

While explaining why it makes her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance even more important.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 03:03PM
Rihanna Apple News Press Conference
Photo:

Getty Images

Between releasing Oscar-nominated songs, fronting Savage X Fenty launches, and preparing to shut down Super Bowl LVII during Sunday’s halftime show, it’s obvious Rihanna is booked and busy at the moment. Add parenting a 9-month-old into the mix, and it’s truly a wonder how she does it all. Well, the singer is now opening up about how, exactly, she manages to balance her busy schedule  — and spoiler alert, it’s not easy.

Speaking at a press conference with Apple Music, the halftime show’s new sponsor, on Thursday, Rihanna got candid about how her work-life balance became “very different” after welcoming her baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last May.

“The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child,” she shared. “That's the currency now, that's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

“When you make decisions of what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it,” the singer continued, adding that Sunday’s halftime show performance is worth it “for sure.”

Elsewhere during the press conference, Rihanna also revealed how she felt when she was first offered to headline this year’s show just three months after she’d given birth. “When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, are you sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this now? I might regret this,” she said. 

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” Rih added. “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see this.”

Related Articles
Rihanna Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Press Conference
Rihanna Wore an Alligator-Print Skirt With the Highest Side Slits
Allbirds CPC - I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype / Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff are just a couple celeb fans of the brand.
I Tried the Unofficial Comfy Sneaker of Hollywood, and Now I Get the Hype
NEWS: Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum Connected Over Sexy Dancing
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum Connected Over Sexy Dancing
Kim Kardashian and North West Boating Instagram
Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM
Prince Harry 2018 Gaelic Athletic Association
Prince Harry Looks Happy and Healthy in a New Charity Video
Outfits We Hope Rihanna Wears to the Super Bowl
8 Outfits We Hope Rihanna Revives at the Super Bowl
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their Second Child Together
Kate Middleton, Prince Louis
Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis in Her Baby Photos
Kylie Jenner Aire Webster Instagram
Kylie Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Son Aire Included the Cutest Never-Before-Seen Videos
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Found Out She Was Pregnant in the Cutest Way
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Quietly Launched a New Instagram Page
Zaya Wade Winter Formal Photos with Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Zaya Wade Shared a Momentous Occasion With Her Parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Keke Palmer Sequin Dress New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023
Keke Palmer Glowed in a Monochromatic Dress and Boots Combo for Her Fairytale-Themed Baby Shower
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Look Revived the Divisive Shorts Trend She Practically Invented
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Wore a Bold Alternative to the Classic Gala Gown on the Red Carpet
Chrissy teigen john legend 2022 grammys
Chrissy Teigen Shared a Close-Up Photo of Her Newborn Daughter, Esti Maxine