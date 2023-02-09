Rihanna Said Finding a Healthy Work-Life Balance as a New Mom Is "Nearly Impossible"

Between releasing Oscar-nominated songs, fronting Savage X Fenty launches, and preparing to shut down Super Bowl LVII during Sunday’s halftime show, it’s obvious Rihanna is booked and busy at the moment. Add parenting a 9-month-old into the mix, and it’s truly a wonder how she does it all. Well, the singer is now opening up about how, exactly, she manages to balance her busy schedule — and spoiler alert, it’s not easy.

Speaking at a press conference with Apple Music, the halftime show’s new sponsor, on Thursday, Rihanna got candid about how her work-life balance became “very different” after welcoming her baby boy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky last May.

“The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child,” she shared. “That's the currency now, that's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs.”

“When you make decisions of what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it,” the singer continued, adding that Sunday’s halftime show performance is worth it “for sure.”

Elsewhere during the press conference, Rihanna also revealed how she felt when she was first offered to headline this year’s show just three months after she’d given birth. “When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, are you sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this now? I might regret this,” she said.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” Rih added. “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see this.”