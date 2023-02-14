Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon

Nearly 20,000 shoppers recommend it.

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Published on February 14, 2023

Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
If I were to take a guess, Rihanna’s nails probably weren’t what you were looking at during the multi-hyphenate’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. But if you had a moment between revisiting her hits, checking Sephora for that Fenty compact, and looking around your Super Bowl party like, “Who's going to be the first to say it,” you might have noticed a fire-y red manicure to match her monochromatic ensemble.

Celebrity nail artist Kimmie Kyees partnered with CND to bring glamor, drama, and (of course) sexiness to Rihanna’s halftime nails. Per the brand, she used the shade ‘devil red,’ topped with a high-shine top coat, and followed by CND’s $10 conditioning nail oil, which just so happens to be an Amazon shopper-favorite.

CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care

Shop now: $10; amazon.com 

SolarOil is a lightweight but deeply nourishing treatment designed to revitalize dry and damaged nails and cuticles. It’s formulated with moisturizing and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, anti-inflammatory jojoba oil, and sweet almond seed. This can be used post-manicure à la Rihanna to condition and add shine, or on its own when your skin and nails could use some extra love. And according to nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers, this $10 treatment is a must-have.

One customer who calls SolarOil “magic” explained that they’ve always had “peely cuticles and nails that crack really easily,” but this treatment changed that — not only are their nails now stronger, but they’re also growing faster and longer. A dental hygienist who frequently washes  their hands notes that they’ve relied on this for over a decade to “rejuvenate” their overwashed, dried-out nail beds. And one other shopper who was looking to combat breakage caused by winter dryness wrote that they saw results after just five days, writing, “My fingers have healed!”

I mean, if it’s good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for me. Grab a bottle of the nourishing oil Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of for just $10.

