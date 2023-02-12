Yes, Rihanna Is Pregnant Again

Her rep confirmed the news after her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Published on February 12, 2023 @ 09:39PM
Rihanna Pregnant Super Bowl
Rihanna's fiery red performance at the 2023 Super Bowl didn't just offer up her biggest hits — and a major fashion serve. Fans on Twitter speculated that the superstar singer was pregnant after they noticed that she was touching her stomach throughout the performance. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rihanna is, in fact, pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna left the zipper of her flight suit open to show her belly throughout the set. 

Details are still scarce on the pregnancy and Rihanna hasn't released an official statement sharing the news just yet. She welcomed her first child, a son, back in May 2022. Before the show, she mentioned that having a healthy work-life balance as a new mom was impossible.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," she said. "So, as scary as that was… there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

Rihanna's performance included custom pieces from Loewe and Alaia, as well as the debut of Maison Margiela's sneaker collaboration with Salomon, the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low Sneakers. While the 13-minute performance had no guests and kept a pretty pared-down stage — Rih had only one outfit change, zero guests, and her dancers kept on their white suits the entire time — viral moments did include her stopping mid-song to use a Fenty compact and the final song, "Diamonds," which saw her soaring into the air over the field.

