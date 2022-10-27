Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Return in Glamorous Style

Everyone's favorite bad gal is back to work — and in full force.

Within a matter of weeks, Rihanna, who recently became a first-time mom, announced that she would be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, teased new music, and, just yesterday, she returned to the red carpet in her signature over-the-top aesthetic with a glamorous twist.



At the premiere of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna made post-baby red carpet debut alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, wearing a strapless sequined dress. The greige gown featured an asymmetric ruffle positioned just below her waist and periwinkle piping on the bodice and hem. She paired the dress with long opera gloves in a similar gray-beige shade and open-toe heels that showed off her white pedicure below. Beauty-wise, Rihanna wore her dark hair in curls swept the side, and teamed a plum lip with shimmering smoky eyes.



The whole look was dramatic, but subtly so, confirming that motherhood hasn't completely changed RiRi's bad gal style.

Rihanna's red carpet return came just hours after she revealed that she would be coming out of musical retirement with a new song that's linked to the upcoming Black Panther sequel, dropping this Friday. On Twitter, she gave fans a sneak peek at the single alongside a graphic of a silver "R" that appears on the screen next to Wakandan text that translates to "Rihanna" and "Lift Me Up," the name of the song.