Rihanna Wore a Sheer Alaïa Bandeau Dress to the 2023 Oscars

After an internet-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show — and subsequent pregnancy announcement — Rihanna is blessing us with another live performance and a fashionable public appearance. Rihanna and her very special plus one just arrived on the 2023 Oscar red carpet in a look so good that it has single-handedly redefined maternity fashion.

Rihanna wore a black Alaïa creation that included a bandeau top, sheer underlayer with long sleeves, and low-rise draped leather skirt. Of course, in a move on par with the rest of her maternity looks, the singer and businesswoman put her baby bump on display. She wore her hair up in a messy bun and added drop earrings and dramatic red lipstick to finish the look.

RiRi is nominated in the Best Original Song category for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (which she will sing tonight), alongside her fellow pop icon Lady Gaga and her song, "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Getty Images

Earlier this week, the performer gave fans a glimpse into her preparation process while also sharing some cute snaps of her son (whose name has yet to be revealed). The first slide in the carousel showed her son standing in his crib with an upset look on his face. The other image and video captured him and his mom watching the "Lift Me Up" music video.

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned the Instagram.