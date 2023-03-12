Rihanna Performed "Lift Me Up" in a Beaded Lingerie Top

The singer is nominated tonight for her first Oscar.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on March 12, 2023 @ 10:58PM
Rihanna 2023 Oscars Performance
Photo:

Getty Images

The moment we've been waiting for all evening is finally here (and no, I'm not talking about the Best Picture award). After capturing the country (and inspiring countless TikToks) with her unforgettable Super Bowl performance, Rihanna took the Dolby Theatre stage tonight to perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is up for the Best Original Song award tonight and was written in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman.

The multi-hyphenate changed out of her red carpet look and into a custom Maison Margiela ensemble that included shimmery black floral embroidered cargo pants and a sheer tunic with ornate beading, layered fringe midsection, bedazzled bra top, and tulle halter neckline. Leather opera gloves, layered diamond necklaces, a cuff bracelet, and drop earrings accessorized the blingy look. Her hair was styled in loose, bouncy waves and a deep side part.

The star's enchanting performance included stellar vocals and a moving stage, of course, and was met with a standing ovation from the audience, which included her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who showed his support with an impassioned fist pump.

Rihanna 2023 Oscars Performance

Getty Images

The star arrived on the red carpet in a black leather bandeau Alaïa dress with a sheer midsection and sleeves, as well as a ruched skirt with a long train. Last week, Ri gave us a glimpse into her performance preparation which included an adorable clip of her son studying her Lift Me Up music video, in addition to a snap of the toddler looking sad in his crib. She aptly captioned the post, "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," referring to her unborn child who indirectly attended the big ceremony.

