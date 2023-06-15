No one does maternity fashion quite like Rihanna. Between her now iconic Super Bowl half-time jumpsuit to her belly-baring streetwear styles, the multi-hyphenate mogul is all hits and no misses when it comes to redefining pregnancy style. And the expecting mother has done it again, this time on a massive Louis Vuitton billboard while wearing a bump-baring open leather jacket outfit.

On Thursday, Pharrell Williams, the new Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, posted a sneak peek with his 14.6 million followers displaying the face of his first campaign for the fashion house. And to everyone’s (very pleasant) surprise, there was Rihanna fronting the latest men's collection. On the river side of the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, Pharrell stood poised in front of the giant poster featuring Rihanna and her bump.

The beauty mogul sported an open leather shirt jacket (or shacket) in a pixellated Damier check pattern, sans an undershirt, in turn revealing her pregnancy bump. Rihanna posed for the French brand’s spring/summer 2024 men’s collection with a cup of Joe in hand and arms crammed with leather goods in Vuitton’s signature monogram (in red, yellow, and green color ways, to boot).

Getty Images

Aside from totally changing the maternity style game, the beauty mogul is bringing back the It accessory of the summer: toe rings. Last month, the mom-to-be posted her second-ever TikTok wearing a $1 million toe ring, simply captioning it "quiet luxury." Diamond-strapped heels and a white pedicure complemented the Y2K look.

Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to gas up their idol, one writing, "Oh to be as rich as Rihanna 😩," another added, "Rihanna rocks a toe ring so I went out and bought a toe ring," and a third commented, "Just a video of Rihanna’s feet? ICONIC."

For now, the billboards and belly-baring looks will have to hold us over until Williams's first collection drops on June 20, the opening day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week.