Rihanna Showed Her Team Spirit In a New York Yankees Jacket and Matching Miniskirt

Rihanna has a knack for turning the streets of New York City into her own personal runway. In this past week alone, the multi-hyphenate has wowed in two separate bump-baring looks, one being her Met Gala after-party ensemble and the other a floor-grazing leather trench coat, micro-miniskirt, and thigh-high boots — but the singer's week of 'fits didn't stop there.

On Thursday, RiRi showed off her loyalty to the Big Apple in another head-turning maternity slay consisting of an oversized white distressed New York Yankee bomber jacket emblazoned with the team's famous red logo and splatters of what appeared to be brown spray paint. A matching micro-mini peeked out from under the zipped top, and she styled the look with coordinating slouchy heeled booties and a tiny handbag.

Rihanna continued to pay homage to the famed baseball team with pops of red, including her crimson watch and earrings and vibrant fiery lipstick that she paired with a sharp cat-eye liner. Her raven hair was slicked back into an intricate updo.

While the singer wasn't joined by her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky for this particular outing, she decided to make it a girl's night out with her childhood bestie Melissa Forde. Just days prior, however, the couple made the Met Gala a designated date night where they shut down the red carpet (like, literally) and arrived fashionably late to the hallowed steps.

Getty Images

The bad gal made sure to deliver a look that was well worth the wait: a stunning white Valentino gown and shawl with rosette details, a tribute to the night's honoree Karl Lagerfeld. For his part, A$AP wore a plaid kilt over jeans styled with a suit and tie on top.