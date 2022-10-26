Rihanna's New Music Is Finally Here — and It's Tied to 'Black Panther'

This is not a drill.

Rihanna is breaking the internet (again) with yet another massive announcement. After years without new music, taking time to have a baby, and announcing her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show, the billionaire businesswoman is releasing a new track. And she has a pretty good reason to come out of retirement: the song will be featured in Disney's highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.

On Wednesday, Riri shared the news on Twitter, which sent followers into a tizzy. "Lift me up 10.28.22," the singer captioned the video, which gave fans a sneak peek at the single dropping on Friday. The clip also includes a graphic of a silver "R" that appears on the screen next to Wakandan text that translates to "Rihanna" and "Lift Me Up," the name of the song.

According to a press release, the record, which was written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler, is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the late star of the first film in the Black Panther franchise.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in the release. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The film hits theaters on Nov. 11 with a star-studded cast that includes Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, and more. The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By, will be available for streaming and purchase on Nov. 4.

