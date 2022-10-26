Celebrity Rihanna Rihanna's New Music Is Finally Here — and It's Tied to 'Black Panther' This is not a drill. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 @ 01:57PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Rihanna is breaking the internet (again) with yet another massive announcement. After years without new music, taking time to have a baby, and announcing her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show, the billionaire businesswoman is releasing a new track. And she has a pretty good reason to come out of retirement: the song will be featured in Disney's highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. On Wednesday, Riri shared the news on Twitter, which sent followers into a tizzy. "Lift me up 10.28.22," the singer captioned the video, which gave fans a sneak peek at the single dropping on Friday. The clip also includes a graphic of a silver "R" that appears on the screen next to Wakandan text that translates to "Rihanna" and "Lift Me Up," the name of the song. According to a press release, the record, which was written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler, is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the late star of the first film in the Black Panther franchise. “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in the release. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.” The film hits theaters on Nov. 11 with a star-studded cast that includes Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, and more. The soundtrack, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By, will be available for streaming and purchase on Nov. 4.