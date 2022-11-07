Rihanna Cleared the Air on Whether Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Will Follow the Release of a New Album

When Rihanna was first confirmed as the headliner for next year’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans everywhere rejoiced. Not only did it seem to signify that the singer’s years-long music hibernation was finally over, but it was immediately followed by the surprise drop of her newest single, “Lift Me Up,” from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, leading fans to believe even more music was on the way.

Unfortunately, Rihanna is now setting the record straight on what her Super Bowl performance means for the fate of a new album — and it seems we all may have gotten a bit ahead of ourselves. When asked by the Associated Press if the headlining announcement meant that her ninth album would soon follow, the singer replied, “That’s not true.”

“Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” she told the outlet while promoting her latest Savage x Fenty show. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.’”

While Rih may not be releasing a new album anytime soon, she has been hard at work gearing up for Savage x Fenty Volume 4, which is set to expand into the world of sportswear thanks to the brand’s new Executive Design Director, Adam Selman. When talking to InStyle in October ahead of the collection’s premiere, Rihanna got candid about the inspiration behind the drop.

“If we're gonna start as a lingerie company and we want to expand, everything needs to come from that template,” Rihanna shared. “And we wanted to apply some of our details to the sport silhouettes, to the tech fabrics, and have it snatch you in all the right places. I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they're supposed to give.”

