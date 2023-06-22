Rihanna Took Date-Night Fashion to a New Level in a Naked Dress Layered Over the Tiniest Sequin Bikini

A lesson in wearing swimwear for everyday life.

It's that time of year again: celebrities (and probably half of your Instagram following) is traveling through Europe and showing off their lavish vacations in various destinations around the globe. Rihanna and her boyfriend (or husband — more on that later) A$AP Rocky are among the stars currently on holiday, and if you thought RiRi's maternity style was good, wait until you see her pregnancy-meets-vacation meets date-night style.

The expecting parents grabbed some dinner at Nespo Restaurant during their travels to Nice, France. (They're in town for the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival.) For the romantic date-night, Ri wore a sheer black bodycon Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a geometric diamond pattern, halter-style neckline, and ankle-grazing hem. Because the frock was completely see-through, Rihanna layered the dress over the tiniest sequin string bikini from Oséree and wore strappy tan heels. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a matching necklace that peeked through the dress.

Rihanna Pregnant Sheer Catsuit Sparkly Bikini

Courtesy Nespo Restaurant

For his part, Rocky wore a dark green leather jacket with a black baggy reverse skort (aka shorts in the front, skirt in the back), a beige T-shirt, platform sneakers, and black crew socks. She accessorized with an olive-colored beanie, diamond stud earrings, and a large pinky ring.

The couple posed for photos in front of the restaurant's sign, during which Rocky wrapped his arms around Rihanna and her bump and planted a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek. Rihanna held an open fan with the eatery's name scrawled across and puckered up her lips to make a duck face at the camera.

Although the two have yet to confirm anything officially , during a performance that same night, Rocky referred to Rihanna as his wife while dedicating a song to her. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherfuking building!" the rapper said while the singer and businesswoman looked on. The two have a little one on the way and already share 1-year-old son RZA.

