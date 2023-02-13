Rihanna Got Candid About How Motherhood Changed Her Life

After last night's epic performance — and surprise pregnancy announcement — Rihanna proved to the world that there's certainly nothing she cannot do. But in a promotional interview for Super Bowl LVII, RiRi says that motherhood makes her think twice about actually committing to things.

"My son, everything matters now," she said on the inaugural episode of the NFL/iHeart podcast, The Process with Nate Burleson. "You really start to take a lot into account, like skydiving may go on the back burner for now. You really think about stuff like that. It’s not worth it."

Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky welcomed their son (whose name has yet to be revealed) in May 2022, and the singer and businesswoman says he has changed her life. "Everything is different," she said. "Life before my son seems very obscure, it’s very far in the rear-view mirror to me. Very small and cloudy. It just got better with him. It got better. I mean, it’s so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that."

During the halftime performance, fans speculated about a second pregnancy after RiRi was seen cradling her stomach, which the singer and A$AP then confirmed shortly after. With a new baby on the way, a nearly 1-year-old toddler, an Oscar-nomination, and her billion-dollar businesses, fans will have to wait a little longer for that highly anticipated next album.

But during an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, Rihanna did acknowledge that she knows her fans want "more." "I'm excited to actually put new music out but I don't have any updates for you on that yet," she said in the video that aired Monday morning after the big game.

She also got candid about the "foreign" concept of returning to the stage after a years-long performance hiatus. 'There were so many things I felt like I had to overcome in order to even do this," she added. "I had just become a mom, literally, and I had not been on tour for seven years. So, to go from that to Super Bowl. It was one of those things I knew would be a challenge."