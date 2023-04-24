Rihanna's Blood Orange Monochromatic Maternity Look Included a Very Controversial 2000s Trend

During Rihanna's first pregnancy, the singer and businesswoman cemented herself as the spokesperson for unexpected maternity style with her lingerie looks and bump-baring crop tops. And ever since announcing her second pregnancy during her epic Super Bowl performance (in a crimson Loewe look, to boot), RiRi has proved her maternity fashion continues to reign supreme. Her most recent look is no exception, because the billionaire made one of the most controversial trends, maybe ever, look good. Really good.

On Sunday, Ri and her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky stepped out for a date night in New York City, and for the occasion, she wore a head-to-toe blood orange monochromatic look that included a callback to the early 2000s: a dress over pants. The vibrant look included a sheer turtleneck top and body-con ruched skirt worn over matching trousers with flared bottoms. Red strappy heels and a coordinating Gucci baguette purse accompanied the look that was also accessorized with a blingy snake-like choker and diamond stud earrings.

Her hair was styled in a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo with two curled face-framing strands, and her peachy blush and orangey lip took the monochromatic moment up another notch.

Getty Images

It seems like Ri's pregnancy cravings have now mirrored themselves in her style. In an interview with British Vogue, the makeup guru named salted tangerines as one of her go-to snacks during her first pregnancy. “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she said in the interview, which was accompanied by an iconic shoot with A$AP and their son. "But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital — that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.”

“You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use," she continued before aptly adding, "Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

