Rihanna's Second All-White Look of Met Gala Monday Included a Belly-Baring Cropped Jacket and the Lowest-Rise Skirt

Which was only made sexier by a sky-high leg slit.

Published on May 2, 2023 @ 11:24AM
After Rihanna’s noticeably late Met Gala arrival proved once and for all that good things come to those who wait, the singer redeemed herself entirely (not that we could ever stay mad at Bad Gal Riri for long) by stepping out for the night’s star-studded after-parties in her second stunning, all-white look of the night. 

On Monday, Rihanna flexed her signature maternity style when heading to a post-Met Gala soirée at New York City’s Virgo in a super-cropped, bump-baring white jacket paired with nothing but a low-rise lace skirt (both from Chrome Hearts). While the coordinating set showed enough skin on its own, the singer wore the button-up skirt almost completely undone, creating a sky-high front slit that reached her mid-thigh. White lace-up heels, rectangular sunglasses, and a stack of lilac earrings accessorized Rih’s look, and she brought a touch of Karl Lagerfeld’s influence (whom this year’s Met Gala was inspired by) into her evening look by finishing with multiple strands of pearls.

The Fenty Beauty founder was joined by her longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky during the outing, who wore a long khaki trench coat layered over slouchy blue jeans, a matching button-up shirt, and a gray tie. 

rihanna asap rocky 2023 met gala

getty images

Earlier in the night, the pair was spotted in-hand-hand yet again when ascending the Met Gala’s famous carpeted steps in two very different takes on “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” While Rihanna opted for a custom white Valentino gown complete with a dramatic train and gigantic flower-covered coat, A$AP kept things a bit more simple in a direct replica of one of the late designer’s famed looks from 2004: a black blazer paired with a red plaid skirt, white button-down, and skinny black tie.

