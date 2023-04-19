Rihanna Wore a Maternity Crop Top With the Longest Scarf

Emily in Paris, who? Rihanna is in the City of Lights and, in a way that only she can, is outshining everyone and everything in the city. Earlier this week, she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky spent some time at César, an Italian restaurant, and posed with chef Mehdi Abdelhedi, who shared the snapshot on Instagram. He captioned the image "$uperHeroes," which was fitting, as Ri wore a long floor-sweeping scarf that looked like a cozy take on a superhero cape.

Rihanna paired the statement-making checkered scarf with an all-grey outfit, which combined a maternity crop top (what else would a mommy-to-be like Rihanna wear?) with a pair of matching monochromatic baggy cargo pants. She added a pair of coordinating grey pumps to the look as well as a shimmering choker. She wore her hair parted down the middle, though it was obscured by the scarf atop her head. A$AP wore jeans and a leather jacket, but had a puffy accessory slung across his waist.

Getty Images

This grey top is just the latest in a parade of crop tops from Rihanna. Last month in Los Angeles, she wore a preppy version of the pregnancy crop with a polo that had long sleeves and blue-and-red stripes. She paired the prep staple with a Louis Vuitton monogram-print clutch and wore her hair up in a big, fluffy ponytail. She added sunglasses to finish off that look, which also featured baggy jeans and Timberland-style work boots.

