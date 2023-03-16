Rihanna Wore a Standard Striped Polo as a Bump-Baring Crop Top

Rihanna's bold maternity style is back and better than ever. After wearing not one, but three jaw-dropping looks at the Oscars over the weekend, Rih, who is expecting her second child, stepped out for a daytime stroll with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood yesterday, showing off the more casual side of her pregnancy fashion.



Highlighting how she styles her bump for everyday, Rihanna wore a blue, red, and white striped long-sleeve polo by Loewe as a crop top, and paired the midriff-baring shirt with baggy low-slung jeans, Timberland boots, and for an unexpected designer twist, a monogrammed Louis Vuitton box bag. A single gold earring flashing the middle finger and aviator-style sunglasses completed the mom-to-be's outfit.



She wore her wavy brunette hair up in a high ponytail, and finished off her glam with a swipe of pink lipgloss and a natural glow.

Last month, Rihanna opened up about the joys of becoming a mother for the first time with British Vogue. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she said of motherhood. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because...because it doesn’t matter.”