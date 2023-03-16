Rihanna Wore a Standard Striped Polo as a Bump-Baring Crop Top

RiRi's bold maternity style is back and better than ever.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 @ 07:57AM
Rihanna

Rihanna's bold maternity style is back and better than ever. After wearing not one, but three jaw-dropping looks at the Oscars over the weekend, Rih, who is expecting her second child, stepped out for a daytime stroll with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in West Hollywood yesterday, showing off the more casual side of her pregnancy fashion.  

Highlighting how she styles her bump for everyday, Rihanna wore a blue, red, and white striped long-sleeve polo by Loewe as a crop top, and paired the midriff-baring shirt with baggy low-slung jeans, Timberland boots, and for an unexpected designer twist, a monogrammed Louis Vuitton box bag. A single gold earring flashing the middle finger and aviator-style sunglasses completed the mom-to-be's outfit. 

Rihanna

She wore her wavy brunette hair up in a high ponytail, and finished off her glam with a swipe of pink lipgloss and a natural glow. 

Last month, Rihanna opened up about the joys of becoming a mother for the first time with British Vogue. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she said of motherhood. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because...because it doesn’t matter.”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Teeny-Tiny Triangle Bikini With a Gym Class Staple
Kim Kardashian Bikini Selfies
Apparently, Kim Kardashian Lounges Around the House in a String Bikini
Zoe Saldana Cartier Cape After-Party look
Zoe Saldaña's Oscars After-Party Crop Top Was Actually a Piece of Cartier Jewelry
Salma Hayekâs Daughter Wore Her Dress From the â90s For the 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Refashioned Her Mom’s Isaac Mizrahi Gown at the 2023 Oscars
Lindsay Lohan Christian Siriano NYFW 2023
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Kendall Jenner VF Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Wore a Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Mermaid Gown to the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party
Rihanna
Rihanna Changed Into a Bump-Baring Cropped Faux-Fur Stole at the Oscars
Ciara Vanity Fair Oscars
Ciara Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sequined Naked Dress at the Oscars After-Party
Rihanna 2023 Oscars Performance
Rihanna Performed "Lift Me Up" in a Beaded Lingerie Top
Halle Berry 2023 Oscars
Halle Berry Wore a High-Slit Gown With an Entire Bouquet’s Worth of Shimmering Roses
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's Pre-Oscars Party Outfit Was Basically Just Sheer Lingerie
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore a Croc-Embossed LBD With the Tallest Platform Boots at Versace
vanessa-hudgens-met-gala 2022
Vanessa Hudgens Paired the Glitziest Crop Top With the Tiniest Black-and-White Miniskirt
Amazon Lightweight Sweaters for Spring
Amazon Curated a Section of Lightweight Sweaters for Spring — Here Are the 10 Best for Under $45
Kate Hudson Silver Dress 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Kate Hudson Took an Ice Bath in a Swimsuit With the Deepest V-Neckline
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Headscarf That Matched the Outfit She Wore to Pakistan in 2019