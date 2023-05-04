Rihanna Teamed Her Bump-Baring Leather Trench Coat With the Shortest Skirt and the Tallest Thigh-High Boots

Date night done right.

Published on May 4, 2023 @ 10:23AM
After being fashionably late to the 2023 Met Gala (and proving that you can't rush perfection), Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for another stylish date night. On Wednesday, the expectant pair was spotted taking a romantic stroll to grab dinner at celebrity hot spot Carbone in more headline-making couple's fashion.

As always, Rihanna's outfit was the main attraction, consisting of a long oversized leather trench coat — which she left partially open to reveal her baby bump — a crystal pendant necklace, and the tiniest brown leather miniskirt. She added slouchy grayish-brown thigh-high boots and a black handbag, and she accessorized with silver dangly earrings and funky beige sunglasses (even though it was nighttime). To finish the look, Rih styled her raven hair in a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo and added black cat-eye liner and a '90s-inspired lined glossy lip.

For his part, A$AP wore baggy light-wash jeans, a plaid button-up (worn open to reveal a white tee), and an oversized blue puffer coat. In one hand, he carried an electric blue Goyard tote bag, and black boots completed the look.

On Monday evening, the two arrived at the hallowed Met steps in outfits so good, they made up for the duo's tardiness. RiRi wore a striking white Valentino gown and matching jacket with ornate rosette detailing, a tribute to one of Karl Lagerfeld's signature designs. The plunging dress also had a flower appliqué along the bust, as well as a super long train that cascaded down the stairs. The singer wore stacks of pearl and diamond chokers and flower stud earrings.

A$AP went with a plaid kilt worn over bedazzled jeans styled with a black suit jacket, white button-down, and black-and-silver tie.

While on the carpet, Rihanna spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her second pregnancy and how it differs from the first (she and A$AP already share a baby boy together). "It's so different from the first one," she said. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."

