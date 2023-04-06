Rihanna Paired a Football Jersey With a Sheer Skirt and So Many Diamonds

Because, of course she did.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 @ 09:21AM
Rihanna
Rihanna. Photo:

Backgrid

Nobody does date night style (or off-duty style in general, if we're being honest) quite like Rihanna.

Case in point? On Wednesday, the singer, who is pregnant with her second child, stepped out for a family dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles with the two most important men in her life — A$AP Rocky and the couple's 11-month-old son — wearing a high-low mix of sportswear and formal fashion. Dressed in a vintage black and white Wu-Tang Clan football jersey that was oversized, Rih paired the extra-long shirt with a sheer black maxi skirt and black strappy sandals. 

Rihanna
Rihanna.

Backgrid

Elevating her outfit even more so, the "Diamonds" singer accessorized with, well, loads of diamonds — including a choker necklace and sparkling cocktail rings on each hand. Nighttime sunglasses, a glossy deep pink lip, and sleek, straight hair provided the finishing touches to her look.  

This is just one of many maternity looks Rihanna has worn since announcing she's pregnant again. Just last month, she transformed a standard polo shirt from Loewe into a bump-baring crop top, which she paired with baggy jeans and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton box clutch, and before that, she showed off her red carpet approach to maternity dressing at the Oscars. For that occasion, the mom-to-be had multiple wardrobe changes with outfits ranging from a sheer Alaïa bandeau dress to a beaded lingerie top.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Crop Top With a Super-Oversized Moto Jacket
Dua Lipa Versace FW 2023 Show
Dua Lipa Put a Sexy Twist on Business Casual With a Sheer Button Down and Black Bra Top
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired the Tiniest Leopard String Bikini With a Turquoise Blue Bucket Hat
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Paired Her Natural Curls with an Ovary Cutout Gown at the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Shania Twain
Shania Twain Wore a Sheer Butterfly Dress with Hip Cutouts to the 2023 CMT Music Awards
Rihanna
Rihanna Just Shared an Adorable Video of Her Son Interrupting Her Workout
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra's Modern Take on the Sari Included a Thigh-High Slit Skirt and Holographic Bustier
NEWS: Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Kim Possible Pants with a Pikachu Water Bottle
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Paired Her Lime Green String Bikini With a Matching Wetsuit
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Wore the Most Extravagant Pair of Opera Gloves Ever to Exist to the GLAAD Awards
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wore Fuzzy Coats for a New York City Date Night
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Updated Audrey Hepburn's Signature Style in a Plunging LBD and Sheer Headscarf