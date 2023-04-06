Rihanna Paired a Football Jersey With a Sheer Skirt and So Many Diamonds

Nobody does date night style (or off-duty style in general, if we're being honest) quite like Rihanna.



Case in point? On Wednesday, the singer, who is pregnant with her second child, stepped out for a family dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles with the two most important men in her life — A$AP Rocky and the couple's 11-month-old son — wearing a high-low mix of sportswear and formal fashion. Dressed in a vintage black and white Wu-Tang Clan football jersey that was oversized, Rih paired the extra-long shirt with a sheer black maxi skirt and black strappy sandals.



Elevating her outfit even more so, the "Diamonds" singer accessorized with, well, loads of diamonds — including a choker necklace and sparkling cocktail rings on each hand. Nighttime sunglasses, a glossy deep pink lip, and sleek, straight hair provided the finishing touches to her look.

This is just one of many maternity looks Rihanna has worn since announcing she's pregnant again. Just last month, she transformed a standard polo shirt from Loewe into a bump-baring crop top, which she paired with baggy jeans and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton box clutch, and before that, she showed off her red carpet approach to maternity dressing at the Oscars. For that occasion, the mom-to-be had multiple wardrobe changes with outfits ranging from a sheer Alaïa bandeau dress to a beaded lingerie top.