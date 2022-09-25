Rihanna Confirmed Coat Season Has Officially Arrived

What Rihanna says, goes.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

It's officially coat season — at least, according to Rihanna

Last night, the singer was spotted out in New York City with her partner A$AP Rocky at the Rolling Loud Festival afterparty at 42 d’Or, wearing an outfit that exited summer and entered the next sartorial season. Breaking out a new jacket and a pair of thigh-high boots, RiRi debuted a layered look for fall that consisted of a ruched gray minidress by Dion Lee that was worn underneath a coordinating leather hooded racing jacket. The sporty coat was mixed with contrasting glamorous elements — including diamond jewelry, a vampy lip, and her black Balenciaga over-the-knee boots. 

Rihanna carried a simple black bag, and wore her hair in a ponytail with a millennial side part and her bangs swept off her face.

This marks just one of several parents' nights out for Rihanna and A$AP since welcoming their first child in May. According to a source at Entertainment Tonight, the couple is wanting to spend more time at home with their baby boy. "They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family," the insider shared. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective."

