Rihanna's Version of "Quiet Luxury" Included a $1 Million Diamond Toe Ring

ICYMI, stealth wealth dressing may just be the trend of the summer. From Gwyneth Paltrow to Katie Holmes, celebrities can’t stop swapping out their bedazzled gowns, monogrammed designer tops, and all-sheer everything for muted closet staples. One A-lister that proved she’s not hopping on the bandwagon any time soon, however? Eternal It girl Rihanna, who just debuted her version of “quiet luxury” by sporting a gigantic $1 million diamond … on her toe.

Earlier this week, the pop star detailed the newest addition to her jewelry collection by posting her second-ever TikTok video, simply captioned, “quiet luxury.” In the 30-second clip, Rihanna zoomed in on her feet as she walked to the tune of “I Love My Girlfriend” by RXKNephew while wearing black heels that featured blingy, crystal-embellished ankle straps.

While both the shoes (and Ri’s pristine white pedicure) were certainly eye-catching on their own, it was the singer’s impressive, pear-cut diamond toe ring that truly stole the show. According to diamond experts at U.K. retailer Steven Stone, not only does the toe ring look to be about 9 carats in size, but it’s estimated to boast a whopping $1 million dollar price tag.

“Rihanna is always impressing with her jewelry — just a few months ago, she wore $3.2 million worth of diamonds during her performance at the Super Bowl. Thus, it's no surprise to see her flaunting an enormous diamond on her toe during a recent night out,” diamond expert Maxwell Stone shared. “Having been around since the late 1400s, pear-cut diamonds have been worn by women for centuries. Because of their nontraditional cut, they're believed to symbolize the empowerment and independence of the wearer — making the cut the perfect choice for a global superstar like Rihanna.”

Stone concluded, “Based on the sheer size of the stone, I'd estimate the toe ring to be worth a staggering $1 million.”

getty images

Naturally, fans were quick to question whether the massive ring could secretly be doubling as an engagement ring from Rihanna’s longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, but for now, it simply serves as a reminder that Rih continues to be much more stylish (and much wealthier) than the rest of us.