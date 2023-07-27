Rihanna's Late-Pregnancy Uniform Includes a Bump-Baring Crop Top and Undone Low-Rise Jeans

Rihanna sightings have been few and far between these last couple of weeks as the soon-to-be mama-of-two reaches the final days of her pregnancy (this July marks six months since she debuted her bump during her iconic Super Bowl performance). So, while she's presumably been busy nesting and preparing for the new little one's arrival, the multi-hyphenate has been laying low.

But earlier this week, Rihanna stepped out for a lunch date with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in the most perfect late-pregnancy OOTD that consisted of a bump-baring Rage Against The Machine crop top and unbuttoned baggy low-rise jeans adorned with doodles and silver detailing. The hit-maker accessorized with a silver chain, oval sunnies, and a black shoulder bag embellished with a pattern of rhinestone studs. RiRi's hair was styled in long braids that were tied into high pigtails on either side of her head.

Rihanna. Backgrid

The couple already shares their one-year-old son RZA, but similar to her first pregnancy, Rihanna has not shared the sex of the baby on the way.

In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna recalled how badly A$AP wanted a boy the first time around. “Rocky wanted to know. He wanted a boy,” she told the publication. “At first he was open, then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants...’”

Earlier this summer, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted out and about in Nice, France, where RiRi showed off her iconic maternity style in a sheer dress layered over the tiniest sequin bikini.

Getty Images

The famous pairing grabbed dinner at Nespo Restaurant the same night as A$AP's performance at a Spotify event during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival.

