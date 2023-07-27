Rihanna's Late-Pregnancy Uniform Includes a Bump-Baring Crop Top and Undone Low-Rise Jeans

The queen of making comfort look cool.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 11:01AM
Rihanna
Rihanna. Photo:

Backgrid

Rihanna sightings have been few and far between these last couple of weeks as the soon-to-be mama-of-two reaches the final days of her pregnancy (this July marks six months since she debuted her bump during her iconic Super Bowl performance). So, while she's presumably been busy nesting and preparing for the new little one's arrival, the multi-hyphenate has been laying low.

But earlier this week, Rihanna stepped out for a lunch date with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in the most perfect late-pregnancy OOTD that consisted of a bump-baring Rage Against The Machine crop top and unbuttoned baggy low-rise jeans adorned with doodles and silver detailing. The hit-maker accessorized with a silver chain, oval sunnies, and a black shoulder bag embellished with a pattern of rhinestone studs. RiRi's hair was styled in long braids that were tied into high pigtails on either side of her head.

Rihanna
Rihanna.

Backgrid

The couple already shares their one-year-old son RZA, but similar to her first pregnancy, Rihanna has not shared the sex of the baby on the way.

In an interview with British Vogue, Rihanna recalled how badly A$AP wanted a boy the first time around. “Rocky wanted to know. He wanted a boy,” she told the publication. “At first he was open, then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants...’”

Earlier this summer, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted out and about in Nice, France, where RiRi showed off her iconic maternity style in a sheer dress layered over the tiniest sequin bikini.

Rihanna In Sheer Dress and Rhinestone Bikini With A$AP Rocky Spotify Music Event During Cannes Lions 2023

Getty Images

The famous pairing grabbed dinner at Nespo Restaurant the same night as A$AP's performance at a Spotify event during the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival.

Related Articles
emily ratajkowski instagram photo dump red hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini
Sofia Richie wears a quiet luxury outfit.
Sofia Richie Is Working on a "Top Secret-ish" Fashion Line
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Went Topless Under Her Jean Jacket
Kourtney Kardashian pink jorts barbie movie
Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Maternity Look Included the Baggiest Pink Jorts and Sky-High Booties
Eva Longoria LBD at Global Gift Gala
Eva Longoria Had a Midriff-Baring Moment in a Keyhole Cut-Out LBD
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Megan Fox instagram
Megan Fox Wore an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top with a Totally Sheer Gown
Hailey Bieber Sheer Slip Dress
The Lacy Top of Hailey Bieber’s Silky, Summer-Approved Slip Dress Was Totally See-Through
Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Kendall Jenner's Boat Captain Uniform Included an Itty-Bitty String Bikini and a Baseball Cap
Sydney Sweeney NY Reality Screening
Sydney Sweeney, the Pop Star?
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included Her Sexiest Maternity Looks Yet
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles
Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon
Rihanna Just Inspired My Summer Dress Code With This Wardrobe Staple, and It’s $18 on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles