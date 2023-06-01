Pregnant Rihanna Wears a "Use a Condom" Tee in New Savage X Fenty Photos

Message received, Rih.

Published on June 1, 2023 @ 07:00AM
Rihanna in a "use a condom" t shirt
Photo:

Savage X Fenty/Dennis Leupold

No one makes knows how to get our attention quite like Rihanna. She gave us the pregnancy announcement heard 'round the world back in February, when she revealed during her Super Bowl halftime performance that she and ASAP Rocky are expecting baby number two. And just last week, the megastar singlehandedly brought back the toe ring with gusto, courtesy of a $1 million diamond.

But even when she's being low-key — relatively speaking, of course — Rihanna sends a message. Case in point: the look she wears as part of the new Savage X Fenty Xssential Lounge collection.

In the campaign image shared exclusively with InStyle above, Rihanna covers up her baby bump in a Savage X Fenty oversized tee that reads "Use a Condom" in large letters. She completes the look with white sunglasses and coordinated slouchy boots. Rih shared photos from the campaign on Instagram as well, writing in the caption, "this shirt is old..."

Rihanna in a "use a condom" Savage X Fenty tee

Savage X Fenty/Dennis Leupold

Keeping with the theme, a Sky High Blue version of the tee reads "I'm a Virgin." Both are available for $69.95, or $54.95 for Xtra VIP members. Some of the other new lounge styles include crop hoodies, shorts, and sweatpants made with a lightweight French terry fabric in vibrant colors. The collection also features new rib sets and Xssential heavy jersey tees. The Xssential Lounge collection is available now on SavageX.com — statement tees included.

