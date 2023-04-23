Rihanna’s Hairstylist Just Used the Root Cover-Up Kit That Shoppers Say “Camouflages" Gray Hair

The $34 Amazon product was recently used on Kim Kardashian, too.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 23, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rhianna Walking Outside
Getty. Photo:

Getty

When Rihanna stepped out in Paris this week, our eyes were drawn to her nearly all-fur ensemble, which included a fuzzy and pocketed bandeau top you’re either going to love or hate, a vintage John Galliano mink coat, and a Louis Vuitton bag that featured wooly details. She paired the soft look with equally soft curls, which were styled into a half-up, half-down do. But you know what my eyes weren’t drawn to? Her roots, because according to her hair stylist Kendall Dorsey, she used a $34 touch-up kit to conceal and fill.

The celebrity hairstylist created the entire look with ColorWow products, using the Coco-motion Lubricating Conditioner to hydrate, Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray for major volume, and its Root Cover Up kit to fill in gaps and create one uniform color. And you can grab the exact hair-camouflaging pick celebrity stylists use all for yourself at Amazon.

Color Wow Root Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

While root touch-up products are excellent for covering grays or grown out dye jobs, many also use them to add a little more coverage at the scalp. As Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, recently revealed on TikTok, he “fills out” Kardashian’s hairline using the same product so it “looks fuller.”

ColorWow’s Root Cover Up kit is available in eight shades and includes a double-sided application brush. The smaller side gets into the hairline while the larger one allows for easy coverage of grown-out roots. According to shoppers, the mineral powder formula is “natural” looking and “easy to apply,” to cover grays, extend highlights, and fill in thinning hair.

Color Wow Root Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

This hair-filler and concealer is an Amazon shopper favorite, with more than 9,600 five-star ratings. And a number of them rave about how well this “camouflages your roots.” “The camouflage action is legit,” wrote one who swears by it for covering their grays. Another even called it a “lifesaver” between color appointments, writing that it makes a “huge difference” in their grown-out grays. 

Others wrote that they preferred this to alternative sprays. One credited their preference to the natural look of ColorWow’s, writing that the canned options often look like “spray paint” whereas ColorWow’s precise coverage was “on point.” Others loved how it wasn’t “sticky,” “heavy,” or “greasy” like sprays, and how the long-lasting powder “didn’t stain [their] clothes.”

Whether you’re looking to extend your hair color or hairline, ColorWow’s celebrity-used Root Cover Up is an essential in your routine. And you can get it for $34 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Editor-approved Amazon spring finds
10 Editor-Approved Amazon Spring Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds, Starting at $10
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell Uses This Hair Treatment to Make Silver Strands “Shine,” and It’s Just $13 Right Now
The Supermodel-Worn Amazon Handbag Is Now Available in Spring-Perfect Colors â and It's on Sale
This Supermodel-Worn Amazon Handbag Is Available in New Spring-Perfect Colors — and It's on Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Dress Sandals Loreal Age Perfect Revlon Dryer Brush
These Are the Top 10 Trending Items on Amazon This Spring, Including Best-Selling Dress Styles Under $50
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Wore a Mismatched Outfit That Clashed in the Best Way
Alterna CC Cream Anti-Aging
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Shine-Boosting Styling Cream “Makes Old Hair Look Young”
Amazon Outlet Discounted Fashion Items
Amazon’s Secret Viral Outlet Is Overflowing With New Spring Fashion Arrivals Starting at Just $14
Vaseline
I'm Impatient With Skincare, so I Rely on This $7 Spray-On Lotion for a Quick, Easy Application
Thayers Witch Hazel Toner
A 70-Year-Old Shopper With a “50-Year-Old Face” Credits Their Good Skin to This Classic $8 Skincare Product
Amazon Body Cream
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This $11 Firming Body Cream for "Wrinkly" Thighs and "Crepey" Skin
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her âFavoriteââ and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Brie Larson Calls This $16 Face Depuffing Tool Her “Favorite”— and Sydney Sweeney Is a Fan, Too
Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Two Women Apply Face Cream Smiling Lead
My 56-Year-Old Mom and 76-Year-Old Grandma Have Been Using This $8 Hydrating Face Cream Since the ‘90s
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore a Maternity Crop Top With the Longest Scarf
True & Co Loungewear Launch
The Amazon Brand Known for Its Comfy Bras Just Launched Loungewear That Can Be Worn Out of the House
Hair Accessories Trends 2023
The 8 Hair Accessory Trends You'll See Everywhere In 2023
Marisa Tomei Relies on This Easy Hair Crayon for Concealing Grays â and Itâs 30% Off for âInStyleâ Readers
Marisa Tomei’s Secret Weapon for Concealing Gray Hair Is 30% Off for InStyle Readers Only
Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Jennifer Garner Uses This Hydrating Skin Tint for "Light Coverage and A Natural Glow" and It's 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Dewy Glow at Her Latest Movie Premiere Was Thanks to This Hydrating $10 Skin Tint