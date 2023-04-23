Rihanna’s Hairstylist Just Used the Root Cover-Up Kit That Shoppers Say “Camouflages" Gray Hair

When Rihanna stepped out in Paris this week, our eyes were drawn to her nearly all-fur ensemble, which included a fuzzy and pocketed bandeau top you’re either going to love or hate, a vintage John Galliano mink coat, and a Louis Vuitton bag that featured wooly details. She paired the soft look with equally soft curls, which were styled into a half-up, half-down do. But you know what my eyes weren’t drawn to? Her roots, because according to her hair stylist Kendall Dorsey, she used a $34 touch-up kit to conceal and fill.

The celebrity hairstylist created the entire look with ColorWow products, using the Coco-motion Lubricating Conditioner to hydrate, Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray for major volume, and its Root Cover Up kit to fill in gaps and create one uniform color. And you can grab the exact hair-camouflaging pick celebrity stylists use all for yourself at Amazon.

While root touch-up products are excellent for covering grays or grown out dye jobs, many also use them to add a little more coverage at the scalp. As Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist, Chris Appleton, recently revealed on TikTok, he “fills out” Kardashian’s hairline using the same product so it “looks fuller.”

ColorWow’s Root Cover Up kit is available in eight shades and includes a double-sided application brush. The smaller side gets into the hairline while the larger one allows for easy coverage of grown-out roots. According to shoppers, the mineral powder formula is “natural” looking and “easy to apply,” to cover grays, extend highlights, and fill in thinning hair.

This hair-filler and concealer is an Amazon shopper favorite, with more than 9,600 five-star ratings. And a number of them rave about how well this “camouflages your roots.” “The camouflage action is legit,” wrote one who swears by it for covering their grays. Another even called it a “lifesaver” between color appointments, writing that it makes a “huge difference” in their grown-out grays.

Others wrote that they preferred this to alternative sprays. One credited their preference to the natural look of ColorWow’s, writing that the canned options often look like “spray paint” whereas ColorWow’s precise coverage was “on point.” Others loved how it wasn’t “sticky,” “heavy,” or “greasy” like sprays, and how the long-lasting powder “didn’t stain [their] clothes.”

Whether you’re looking to extend your hair color or hairline, ColorWow’s celebrity-used Root Cover Up is an essential in your routine. And you can get it for $34 at Amazon.