Rihanna Wore Denim and Diamonds to Announce Her Next Movie Role

It's another bling and blue jean moment from Rihanna, who surprised the audience at Las Vegas's CinemaCon today with big news and an even bigger outfit (literally). First off, Ri shared that her next big movie role would be in an upcoming Smurfs film, where she'll lend her voice to Smurfette. Titled The Smurfs Movie (original!), it's set to be a "live-action hybrid feature," according to Variety and while the announcement was made today in Sin City, Paramount also shared that the film will be out in theaters come February 2025.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out,” the singer joked during her time on stage alongside Paramount Animation's Ramsey Naito. In an enigmatic explanation of what the film would include, Naito said that it would explore themes of identity and ask “What is a Smurf?”

Second, during the event, Rihanna proved once again that she's nailed her own brand of pregnancy style. She's currently in the third trimester of her second pregnancy and chose to wear an oversized, light-wash denim caped gown from Y/Project's Fall 2023 collection. Glenn Martens, the creative director for Diesel, also designs for Y/Project. RiRi finished her look with a bold diamond-and-sapphire necklace with a teardrop-shaped pendant.

Getty Images

Rihanna offered up her voice acting talents in the feature film Home and her other credits include Battleship, This Is the End, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Ocean’s 8, and Guava Island. The last Smurfs movie starred Neil Patrick Harris and the voice acting cast included Julia Roberts, Katy Perry, Hank Azaria, and Joe Manganiello.

