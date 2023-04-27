Rihanna Wore Denim and Diamonds to Announce Her Next Movie Role

Another maternitywear slay.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 @ 03:36PM
Rihanna
Photo:

Getty Images

It's another bling and blue jean moment from Rihanna, who surprised the audience at Las Vegas's CinemaCon today with big news and an even bigger outfit (literally). First off, Ri shared that her next big movie role would be in an upcoming Smurfs film, where she'll lend her voice to Smurfette. Titled The Smurfs Movie (original!), it's set to be a "live-action hybrid feature," according to Variety and while the announcement was made today in Sin City, Paramount also shared that the film will be out in theaters come February 2025.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role, but it didn’t work out,” the singer joked during her time on stage alongside Paramount Animation's Ramsey Naito. In an enigmatic explanation of what the film would include, Naito said that it would explore themes of identity and ask “What is a Smurf?”

Second, during the event, Rihanna proved once again that she's nailed her own brand of pregnancy style. She's currently in the third trimester of her second pregnancy and chose to wear an oversized, light-wash denim caped gown from Y/Project's Fall 2023 collection. Glenn Martens, the creative director for Diesel, also designs for Y/Project. RiRi finished her look with a bold diamond-and-sapphire necklace with a teardrop-shaped pendant.

Rihanna

Getty Images

Rihanna offered up her voice acting talents in the feature film Home and her other credits include BattleshipThis Is the EndValerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsOcean’s 8, and Guava Island. The last Smurfs movie starred Neil Patrick Harris and the voice acting cast included Julia Roberts, Katy Perry, Hank Azaria, and Joe Manganiello.

Related Articles
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris
We've Never Seen Kamala Harris in Sleeves Like This Before
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Coolest Labyrinth-Print Coordinating Set
Rihanna
Rihanna Channeled Sporty Spice in a Bra Top, Track Pants, and a Baseball Cap
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Their First Date Night Since Becoming Parents
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set
Zendaya
Zendaya's Completely Backless Suiting Is Anything But Business Casual
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Channeled the 'Princess Diaries' With Her Tie and Button Down Combo
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence's Version of an LBD Included Power Shoulders and a Peplum Skirt
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney’s Iridescent Bubblegum Pink Set Proves That Barbiecore is Here to Stay
Katy Perry Rick Owens Dress IG
Katy Perry's Holographic Dress Had the Most Unique Keyhole Cutout
Catherine, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Proves Skinny Pants Are Forever
Rihanna
Rihanna's Blood Orange Monochromatic Maternity Look Included a Very Controversial 2000s Trend