Rihanna Paired Her Denim-Meets-Camouflage Jumpsuit With a Matching Bra Top and a $700,00 Choker

The quintessential queen of maternity fashion has touched down in Paris to partake in Fashion Week. On Tuesday evening, Rihanna (along with a handful of other A-listers) showed up to Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring/Summer 2024 collection show in a head-to-toe denim-meets-camouflage print look.

Her custom pixelated-printed Louis Vuitton set included a revealing jumpsuit that Rihanna wore undone below her baby bump at one point to reveal a matching bra top. She also styled the bump-baring boiler suit with a coordinating matching beanie and snakeskin pointy-toe pumps. Last but not least she accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a smattering of rings, dainty layered necklaces, and a black velvet Jacob & Co choker worth $700,000 — because why not.

Rihanna. Splash News

Beauty-wise, she wore an extremely deep side-part (sorry, Gen Z) with straight hair, and she opted for a Y2K-inspired glam that included sparkly white eyeshadow and super-defined dark lip liner.

As always, Rihanna was accompanied by her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, who also wore a full-body Louis Vuitton look that consisted of a light wash denim jacket and darker wash jorts with gold accents. A studded checkered beanie, pearl-encrusted sunglasses, and oversized, olive green slippers with the Louis Vuitton logo rounded out his evening look.

getty images

But Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't the only couples to make a rare date night appearance — Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also spotted at the show. Queen Bey was unrecognizable in the most gigantic sunglasses that she styled with a flashy gold silk suit, a Louis Vuitton-branded handbag, sky-high black platform heels, and a diamond choker. As for Jay-Z, he sported a sharp black three-piece suit with round black shades.

Other stars — including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Willow and Jaden Smith, and Jared Leto — showed up to support Pharrell William’s debut as the new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director.