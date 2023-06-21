Rihanna Paired Her Denim-Meets-Camouflage Jumpsuit With a Matching Bra Top and a $700,00 Choker

Blue jean baby, LV lady.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 11:16AM
Rihanna
Rihanna. Photo:

Splash News

The quintessential queen of maternity fashion has touched down in Paris to partake in Fashion Week. On Tuesday evening, Rihanna (along with a handful of other A-listers) showed up to Louis Vuitton's Men's Spring/Summer 2024 collection show in a head-to-toe denim-meets-camouflage print look.

Her custom pixelated-printed Louis Vuitton set included a revealing jumpsuit that Rihanna wore undone below her baby bump at one point to reveal a matching bra top. She also styled the bump-baring boiler suit with a coordinating matching beanie and snakeskin pointy-toe pumps. Last but not least she accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a smattering of rings, dainty layered necklaces, and a black velvet Jacob & Co choker worth $700,000 — because why not.

Rihanna
Rihanna.

Splash News

Beauty-wise, she wore an extremely deep side-part (sorry, Gen Z) with straight hair, and she opted for a Y2K-inspired glam that included sparkly white eyeshadow and super-defined dark lip liner.

As always, Rihanna was accompanied by her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, who also wore a full-body Louis Vuitton look that consisted of a light wash denim jacket and darker wash jorts with gold accents. A studded checkered beanie, pearl-encrusted sunglasses, and oversized, olive green slippers with the Louis Vuitton logo rounded out his evening look.

Jay Z and Beyonce attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

getty images

But Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't the only couples to make a rare date night appearance — Beyoncé and Jay-Z were also spotted at the show. Queen Bey was unrecognizable in the most gigantic sunglasses that she styled with a flashy gold silk suit, a Louis Vuitton-branded handbag, sky-high black platform heels, and a diamond choker. As for Jay-Z, he sported a sharp black three-piece suit with round black shades.

Other stars — including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Willow and Jaden Smith, and Jared Leto — showed up to support Pharrell William’s debut as the new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings NYC
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Ivory One-Shoulder Gown With a Very High Slit
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
Zendaya Wore the Trippiest Plunging Matching Set to the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram
Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag
Jacob Elordi Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship
Jacob Elordi Made a Case For Leather Jackets in the Summer
Jennifer Lawrence Red Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a Sheer Tulle Jumpsuit With a Plunging, Structured Blazer
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna
Rihanna Showed Off Her Baby Bump in a See-Through Crochet Romper in A$AP Rocky's Father's Day Post
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours
Hailey Bieber Pink Slip Dress
Hailey Bieber Revived the Pink Slip Dress Trend That She Made Go Viral in 2022
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen Ditched Her All-Black Uniform for a Surprisingly Colorful Outfit
Salma Hayek Big Hat and Denim Tube Top and Jeans Instagram
Salma Hayek Just Revived the Canadian Tuxedo With a Denim Tube Top
Jennifer Lawrence Berlin Premiere No Hard Feelings
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Super-Short Blazer Dress With a Seriously Sheer Top
Emily Ratajkowski New York City Walking Dog in Halter Top and Low-Rise Jeans
Emily Ratajkowski's Model-Off-Duty Look Included a Plunging Halter Top and Unbuttoned Low-Rise Jeans
Scarlett Johansson at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Scarlett Johansson Channeled Marilyn Monroe in a Halter Rosette Gown and a Finger-Curled Bob
Rihanna Met Gala
Rihanna’s No Top and Open Leather Jacket Expertly Showed Off Her Baby Bump in a New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Sydney Sweeney in Union Square New York City
Sydney Sweeney's Pockets Are Longer Than Her Micro-Miniskirt